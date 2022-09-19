‘Only Murders in the Building’: Steve Martin Addresses if He’ll Retire After Series Ends

Steve Martin is a comedy titan. Martin, 77, has had a long career with iconic comedy movies and many memorable moments on Saturday Night Live. Recently, the actor made comments alluding to a possible retirement. While it wouldn’t be surprising if he retired, Steve Martin has found renewed popularity through Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and he decided to clarify his previous statement.

Steve Martin commented on retiring after ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The three actors play an unlikely trio who live in a New York apartment building and begin a true crime podcast after someone is murdered in their building. The series recently wrapped its second season and received several nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmys.

Martin was nominated for his role in the series, proving the actor has not missed a step with his comedic chops. However, the Father of the Bride star recently gave an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he commented that he wouldn’t “seek” other movies or TV shows once Only Murders is over.

“I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it,” Martin said. “I have a family life that’s really fun. To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

Martin clarifies his recent retirement comments

Speaking with E! at the Emmys red carpet, the actor was asked about the recent comments he made regarding his retirement. Steve Martin gave a somewhat ambiguous answer where he says he isn’t seeking out other projects besides Only Murders, but he still has other things he’s doing besides acting.

“It’s a little overstated,” Martin shares per People. “They asked me, ‘Do you think about retirement?’ I said, ‘Well this is it. I’m doing a television show, I’ve got a book coming out and I’m touring with [Short]. That kind of is my retirement — that’s what it’s going to look like.'”

“I can’t imagine him ever retiring,” Short adds. “I hope not because then you know what happens to me.”

It does appear that Only Murders could be the last TV show or movie Martin commits to. However, with the series’ success, who knows how long the show will run?

Will there be a season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a season 3 by Hulu. While little is known about the story for season 3 so far, season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger involving Marvel actor Paul Rudd

Rudd cameoed in the season 2 finale as an actor in a new show directed by Short’s character and also starring Martin’s character. Rudd’s character was killed onstage, meaning that season 3 might bring the trio out of the Arconia and into New York City to investigate a larger mystery.

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu.

