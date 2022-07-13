‘Only Murders in the Building’: Steve Martin Reacts to Emmys Snubbing Selena Gomez, ‘We’re a Little Dismayed’

The Emmy nominations were announced yesterday and Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building scored big. Both Steve Martin and Martin Short were nominated for their performances in the series, but many were surprised to see Selena Gomez left out. Steve Martin says they were a bit “dismayed” to see Selena Gomez snubbed by the Emmys for her Only Murders performance.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is currently in its second season

Steve Martin as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel, and Martin Short as Oliver | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio who live in a wealthy apartment building in New York City. The three come from different backgrounds but discover a shared passion for true crime podcasts. When someone is murdered in their building, the three investigate the crime and begin their own podcast in the process.

The second season is currently airing on Hulu and features a new murder to investigate. This time, the three characters are suspects in a new murder with someone who is out to frame them. There appears to be a personal connection between the killer and this trio but it is unclear what the motive is. The new season also features guest stars that include Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, and Cara Delevingne.

Steve Martin is ‘dismayed’ by ‘Only Murders’ Emmys snub for Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building received 17 Emmy nominations which include Best Comedy Series, and two Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations for Martin and Short. However, Gomez did not receive a nomination which many feel is a snub, including Martin. In an interview with Variety, Martin shares his excitement about being nominated, but also his disappointment in Gomez’s snub.

“Yeah, we’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin said. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena [Gomez] didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways, you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show. But we’re happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She’s a big asset for us.”

Gomez is still getting a small piece of the pie as an executive producer. Still, it’s surprising to see the Emmys leave her out as her performance as Mabel is very strong.

Who will ‘Only Murders’ be competing with at the 2022 Emmys?

Only Murders is facing tough competition within the comedy genre at the 2022 Emmys. Other nominees for Best Comedy Series include Ted Lasso, Hacks, Barry, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel amongst others. These shows have a proven history of being favorites with the Emmys and have momentum going into this year’s ceremony.

Meanwhile, Martin and Short are going up against heavy-hitters that include Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), and Donald Glover (Atlanta). Sudeikis and Hader have won the Emmy before and have strong chances of winning again. We will have to wait and see what happens with Only Murders when the 2022 Emmys air on Sept. 12, 2022.

Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu.

