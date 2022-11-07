Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’

Oprah Winfrey found herself starring alongside Terrence Howard in the 2012 movie The Butler. The two stars would eventually engage in an intimate scene in the movie. But it was a scene that Oprah quipped Howard took certain liberties with.

Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard starred in the 2013 movie ‘The Butler’

The Butler was a 2013 film, loosely based on a true story, written by Empire creator Lee Daniels and starring Forrest Whitaker.

In addition to Whitaker, the movie featured an ensemble cast that included Cuba Gooding Jr., Robin Williams, Terrance Howard and Oprah Winfrey. In an interview with Kam Williams, Daniels shared that he was able to gather this cast together because of the material.

“This one was easy because the material was so good. The actors I approached took the bait because they wanted to serve the material. We really didn’t have any money to pay them, so most of them lost money in relation to what their normal acting fee would be,” Daniels said.

Oprah Winfrey once said that Terrence Howard misbehaved during their love scene in ‘The Butler’

In 2013, Howard came under a bit of fire for comments he’d made regarding working with Oprah. The actor once opened up to Movie Fanatic about a love scene he shared with the media mogul.

“To be able to make out with Oprah, to have love scenes with her and those tig ol’ bitties – she’s such a lovely and voluptuous woman. She’s very, very, very beautiful, and that was wonderful,” Howard said.

Howard’s words would eventually get back to Winfrey, who had an interesting time with Howard on set. She confided that Howard’s enthusiasm over working with Winfrey ended up slightly changing their love scene.

“It was supposed to be a little scene, and because Terrence Howard misbehaved, it turned into a bigger scene and then a bigger scene,” she once told Steve Harvey. “He’s a misbehaving little boy.”

But although others close to Winfrey took issue with Howard’s comments, Winfrey didn’t mind them as much.

“I wasn’t…you know what, some people called me saying they were all offended by it. I go, ‘Well, I do have big breasteses,'” she said.

Terrence Howard felt working with Oprah Winfrey was the most beautiful thing he’d ever done

Working alongside Oprah on The Butler was an eye-opening experience for Howard. The actor was able to see a side of Oprah that not many were aware of. This allowed the two to bond on set on a deeper level.

“What me and Oprah shared, we looked into each other’s eyes, and I saw the little girl in her,” Howard once said on Sway in the Morning. “I didn’t see the veneer of Oprah that everybody else has lifted her to, and that’s the problem. Even we do that with a lot of celebrities, we forget that they’re human beings. And it’s been a long time since someone had looked at her like a woman.”

Seeing the famous talk show host in that manner was a significant moment to the actor.

“She opened up and showed me the woman Oprah, y’know, and not the mystique Oprah. And it was the most beautiful thing I’ve done in my life,” he confided.

