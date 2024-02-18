The original version of Elvis Presley's "Burning Love" wasn't even a single — it was a deep cut on an obscure album. Elvis’ version is more humorous.

Elvis Presley‘s “Burning Love” wasn’t originally performed by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. In fact, the original version of the song wasn’t even a single — it was a deep cut on an obscure album. The original version of the song probably wouldn’t have been a hit even if it was given a chance. Here’s a look at why the “All Shook Up” singer was the magic ingredient needed to make “Burning Love” shine.

Elvis Presley added some gospel power to ‘Burning Love’

“Burning Love” was originally performed by Arthur Alexander for his self-titled album. His performance of the song is straightforward and simple. There are no backup singers. His “Burning Love” isn’t sparse, it’s just sparse compared to the hit version of the song.

Meanwhile, Elvis gave the song his all. Elvis sometimes phoned in his performances, but when he believed in a song, he was unstoppable. In addition, the tune has incredible gospel-inspired backing vocals. From “Suspicious Minds” onward, gospel backing became a huge part of Elvis’ sound. They work especially well in “Burning Love” because the tune uses some religious imagery.

Arthur Alexander’s ‘Burning Love’ isn’t humorous enough

The other reason why Elvis’ “Burning Love” is better is its tone. Elvis knew how to camp it up. He gives “Burning Love” the cheeky energy it deserves, especially by adding the famous “hunk of burning love” outro.

Alexander’s performance is too flat. He doesn’t seem to realize the track is a little jocular. While Alexander was a talented performer, his “Burning Love” lacks imagination.

The song’s writer said Elvis Presley didn’t like it

“Burning Love” was written by Dennis Linde, the same songwriter behind The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl.” During a 2005 interview with The New York Times, Linde explained the origin of “Burning Love.” “I wrote that song on a lark,” he said. “I had bought a set of drums and was learning to play them, and that same afternoon I had to put something down on tape. So I recorded a drum track and put a melody out there with it.

“I was a newlywed, and ‘Burning Love’ was a great newlywed title,” he added. “I had it done in 20 minutes. I cut the song first, then Arthur Alexander did it as an album cut. Contrary to popular belief, Elvis loved it at first. Later on, he didn’t.” Linde did not explain why the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll took issue with “Burning Love.” Regardless, Elvis performed the song during the television special Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite, the last triumph of his career.

Linde was asked why his songs all have a sense of humor. “I must have carried that out of Texas,” he replied. “I was 11 or 12 when I left there, and in Texas, storytelling was always popular. So were nice big lies and tall tales. I always loved Mark Twain, that kind of writing. I was fascinated with Huck Finn: That story had everything involved in it — the whole American experience.” Linde liked that the book’s title character always had something witty to say.

Alexander’s “Burning Love” isn’t bad it just can’t compare the hit version of the track.