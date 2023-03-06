Orlando Bloom Discusses ‘Really Challenging’ Relationship With Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have one of Hollywood’s most enduring relationships – even if they went through their fair share of bumps in the road early on. With both stars in such high-profile careers, it is natural that fans would want to know as much as they could about the pair’s relationship, and over the years, both Perry and Bloom have dished on what makes their partnership work. Still, any successful relationship takes work, and in a recent interview, Bloom opened up on what factors make his romance with Perry “really challenging.”

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom start dating?

Perry and Bloom first met in 2016 when they both attended a Golden Globes afterparty. At the time, Perry was one of the music world’s biggest stars, while Bloom was well-known for his work in big-budget franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean. By May of that same year, according to People Magazine, Perry and Bloom had made their romance Instagram official, posting a photo from the Cannes Film Festival.

While the two would briefly split in early 2017, they reunited by 2018, walking red carpets at each other’s side and frequently chatting about their romance with media outlets. Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019, moving in together not long after. In March 2020, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby – and their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in August 2020.

Orlando Bloom admitted that his relationship with Katy Perry could be ‘really challenging’

Bloom and Perry are still happily together, and although they haven’t yet tied the knot, they have both admitted that marriage (and possibly more children) are in their future. In a recent interview, Bloom talked about the complicated relationship that he has with the singer.

Bloom told Flaunt Magazine that “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” Bloom said, admitting that his work in movies and Perry’s career in music means that they don’t always commiserate about work.

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” Bloom said. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Orlando Bloom is starring in a new season of the series ‘Carnival Row’

Certainly, Perry and Bloom are both busier than ever, with Perry playing sold-out stadium shows and Bloom working on several exciting new projects. His Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, just dropped its second season, and fans are saying a lot of good things about it – and Bloom’s performance as Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate.

The series, which is a return to Bloom’s fantasy roots, tells the tale of a city where mythical creatures live side by side with humans after being forced to flee from their homeland. On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season of Carnival Row has a 57% on the Tomatometer, but an 88% audience score.

“Intriguing story with a fantastic cast,” one fan wrote. Another said that Carnival Row is “A dark, mysterious and exciting carnival of a show, a cult favorite in the making, with magic and social strife wrapped in a steam punk decor and an intense love story…” Clearly, Bloom is still on a hot streak, both in his personal and his professional life.