Orlando Bloom’s Engagement to Miranda Kerr Was a Lot Shorter Than With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has been in the spotlight for several decades. As a Hollywood heartthrob, his personal life has consistently interested fans and media outlets. Bloom, who is probably best known for his work in franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings, has mostly kept his love life drama-free.

In fact, the English actor has only been involved in two major relationships during his time in the spotlight. These include his marriage to model Miranda Kerr and, more recently, his long-term engagement to singer Katy Perry.

How long was Orlando Bloom engaged to Miranda Kerr?

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bloom was one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood in 2007, when he was first linked to supermodel Miranda Kerr. Bloom was fresh from his romance with fellow actor Kate Bosworth, but things moved quickly between Kerr and Bloom.

Soon, the actor and model were one of the most high-profile couples in Hollywood, regularly stepping out to red carpet events and fashion shows. For three years, Bloom and Kerr dated. In June 2010, the two announced their engagement.

As the Independent reports, Bloom and Kerr opted to wed just one month after their engagement in a low-key LA ceremony. In January 2011, the couple expanded their family by welcoming their son, Flynn. Kerr and Bloom’s marriage lasted a great deal longer than their engagement. But by October 2013, the pair announced their split. Their divorce was finalized by the year’s end.

When did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get engaged?

By January 2016, Bloom had found love again — this time with American singer Katy Perry. According to Us Weekly, Perry and Bloom were first linked after being spotted at Golden Globes parties together. But the pair went to great lengths in order to avoid confirming their romance. It wasn’t until May 2016 that the “Teenage Dream” singer confirmed she was dating the Carnival Row actor.

By February 2017, Perry and Bloom split up, only to reconnect and resume their romance exactly one year later. This time, they wanted to make things official. In February 2019, the couple announced their engagement.

In August 2020, Perry gave birth to the couple’s daughter, whom they named Daisy. These days, Perry and Bloom are still happily together. But they have not yet announced a marriage.

When will Perry and Bloom tie the knot?

Clearly, Perry and Bloom aren’t in a rush to make it down the aisle. Now that they’ve been engaged for over three years — a marked contrast to Bloom’s one-month engagement to Kerr — many fans wonder if they’ll ever get married. However, according to Perry, neither of them is in a rush.

As she admitted in a 2019 interview on the Kyle & Jackie O show, “I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work in laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house, metaphorically.”

Perry noted, “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were married before and it’s not the same in your thirties.”

Perry, who was married to comedian Russell Brand prior to her relationship with Bloom, noted that they are both dedicated to making their romance work. Clearly, the most important thing for both stars is to ensure everything is just right before taking the next step.

