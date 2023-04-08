‘OutDaughtered’: 5 Shows to Watch If You Miss the Busby Family on TLC

The Busby family is taking a break from TV. With their reality show on hiatus, fans of the OutDaughtered stars will have to follow along on social media and YouTube for the latest news on Adam, Danielle, and their six daughters. In the meantime, viewers who can’t get enough of large families can also check out these seven reality shows about parents of multiples.

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’

The Derrico family as seen on TLC’s ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC

Like the Busby family of OutDaughtered, Karen and Deon Derrico are parents to a set of quintuplets. But the Las Vegas couple also mom have several other sets of multiples. In addition to their quints, they are mom and dad to a set of triplets, two sets of twins, and two singletons, for a total of 14 kids. The Derricos offer viewers are peak inside their unusual life in their TLC series Doubling Down With the Derricos.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Seasons 1-3 are streaming on discovery+. Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

‘Quints By Surprise’

The Busby quints aren’t the only quintuplets to get their own reality show. Several years before OutDaughtered premiered, TLC aired Quints by Surprise. The show followed Texas couple Ethan and Casey Jones and their six kids, including a set of quintuplets – four girls and one boy.

Quints By Surprise Seasons 2 and 3 are streaming on discovery+. Episodes also stream for free on Tubi.

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’

Adam and Danielle Busby have their hands full with six girls. But imagine being parents to nine, including a set of sextuplets. Courtney and Eric Waldrop were already parents to a singleton and a set of twins when they welcomed six more babies in 2017. A reality show, titled Sweet Home Sextuplets, chronicled the Waldrop’s hectic family life following the birth of the sextuplets. It aired for three seasons between 2018 and 2020.

In 2021, Courtney and Eric confirmed that TLC had canceled Sweet Home Sextuplets. But fans can still catch up on old episodes on discovery+.

‘Six Little McGhees’ and ‘Growing up McGhee’

Rozonno and Mia McGhee were thrown into the parenting deep end when they welcomed sextuplets in 2010. The Ohio couple and their six adorable toddlers (four boys and two girls) were featured on the OWN series Six Little McGhees and later on UPtv’s Growing Up McGhee.

One season of Six Little McGhees is streaming on Discovery+. Growing Up McGhee is streaming on UP Faith & Family.

‘Make Room for Multiples’

Rather than following a single family, the Discovery Life series Make Room for Multiples profiles families from around the U.S. who are expecting twins, triplets, and quadruplets. They include a pair of moms who already have a set of triplets and are preparing to welcome twins, a Philadelphia family getting ready for the arrival of their quadruplets, and a woman who is about to give birth to quadruplets conceived with her dead husband’s sperm.

Make Room for Multiples is streaming on discovery+.

More shows to watch if you love ‘OutDaughtered’ and the Busby family

The Busby family on ‘OutDaughtered’ | TLC via YouTube

Looking for even more shows like TLC’s OutDaughtered that focus on parents of multiples or large families? Check out Meet the Putnams (about a multi-generational family of 25 in Michigan) and OG reality TV stars Jon and Kate Gosselin in Jon and Kate Plus 8. Both are streaming on discovery+. Or binge the WE tv series Raising Sextuplets for free on Pluto TV.

