‘OutDaughtered’: What Has the Busby Family Been Up To in 2022?

OutDaughtered fans are missing the Busby family. It’s been a year and a half since new episodes of the family’s TLC show aired, and so far, there’s no official word on when – or if – the series might return. But even though the family of eight has taken a break from TV, that doesn’t mean they haven’t been keeping busy. Here’s some of what the Busby family has been up to in 2022.

The Busby quints are now in second grade

The Busby quints and their older sister, Blayke | It’s a Buzz World via YouTube

RELATED: ‘OutDaughtered’: The Meaning of the Busby Quints’ Names

OutDaughtered chronicles the hectic lives of Danielle and Adam Busby, who are parents to the only set of all-female quintuplets in the United States. (They also have one older daughter named Blayke.) The show has followed the Busby quints from birth, and the girls are now seven years old and in the second grade.

This year, the quints are split between two classrooms at school. Riley, Olivia, and Parker are in one class. Ava and Hazel are together with another teacher, Danielle shared on the family’s blog. Meanwhile, Blayke has started sixth grade.

“She loves the ‘more freedom’ she has from switching classrooms, walking to lunch on her own, and of course her locker, lol,” Danielle wrote of her oldest child.

Danielle Busby from ‘OutDaughtered’ opened her Graeson Bee boutique in June 2022

A few years ago, mom Danielle Busby opened her own online clothing store called Graeson Bee. This summer, she achieved a major milestone when she opened the store’s first physical location in League City, Texas.

“I’m not sure how to put into words what today meant to me…I mean…it’s a dream come true,” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the news. “I just feel so blessed to have so many amazing people in my life to push me, motivate me and encourage me to reach my goals!”

Graeson Bee stocks clothes for kids and women, as well as a handful of men’s items and gifts. If you can’t make it to Texas to check out the store in person, you can shop online.

Adam Busby turned 40

Birthdays are a big deal in the Busby household. So it wasn’t a big surprise that Adam and Danielle went all out to celebrate his 40th in June. The couple marked the occasion by taking a trip to Utah with friends.

“With this birthday being a ‘big one’, I knew I had to do something a bit different to make it extra special,” Danielle shared on the family’s blog. “Our plan was to go to travel to Utah with some friends and go hike The Narrows an Angels Landing in Zion National Park. We flew into Vegas and rented a car a drove 2 hours to our AirBNB where I found a house for all 10 people to stay in together.”

Not only did Adam and Danielle get to hike in the national park, but Danielle even arranged to have a private chef come to the house and cook a special dinner for the group on Adam’s birthday.

RELATED: ‘OutDaughtered’: Adam Busby Reveals Wife Danielle Busby Had to Go to the ER After Experiencing Some ‘Alarming Sensations’

In the most recent episodes of OutDaughtered, Danielle was dealing with some health issues that landed her in the hospital. Fans of the show have naturally been eager for updates about her condition. In July, she and Adam addressed her health concerns in a video they shared on YouTube. Unfortunately, what’s causing her issues is still something of a mystery.

“We still haven’t 100% quite found out yet,” Adam said. “We do know it’s an autoimmune disorder.”

“A lot of it has come down to levels of hormones and autoimmune issues that I’m having and dietary things that I’m having,” Danielle added.

Danielle has been working with a nutritionist and getting regular blood work in an attempt to keep things in balance, they explained. She has good days and bad days, though the family tends to only highlight the good days on social media. That’s led some people to wonder if the family was playing up her health issues for the show. Adam said that’s not the case.

“A lot of days when Danielle is not feeling well, obviously, we’re not putting a lot on social media,” he said. “You see a lot of the things where she’s feeling good and we’re out and about and doing things.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.