TLC’s OutDaughtered shows Adam and Danielle Busby living their lives with six daughters, and it’s undoubtedly hectic. The Busby quints are growing fast, and now that they’re out of the toddler stage, Danielle can take time to address her medical concerns. Here’s what to know about Danielle’s autoimmune disorder diagnosis.

‘OutDaughtered’ star Danielle Busby has an autoimmune disorder

Danielle Busby of OutDaughtered fame opened up about her autoimmune disorder. Doctors diagnosed Danielle with migraines and currently have her treated for fibromyalgia due to her muscle tension and pain. While speaking to Us Weekly, Danielle described her autoimmune disorder as in “discovery,” as she isn’t entirely sure what’s causing her pain and discomfort.

“It’s hard sometimes to even explain what I’m feeling or how my body is reacting to something even in the view of Adam because he’s like, ‘You look fine, you [were] fine yesterday,’” she said. “It’s annoying, it’s frustrating and there are days where I didn’t do anything extreme or off-set or something, and [I] just will get up, and I can’t move my hands and my feet, and so … it’s an up and down journey.”

Danielle noticed the changes in her body after giving birth to her oldest daughter and the quintuplets. “I used to not be able to get upstairs without feeling like I was gonna pass out,” she said. “That’s just not a norm for me. I was always athletic and kind of fit and we’ve always taken care of ourselves. So, for my body to go so down, it just was alarming.”

She discussed her physical pain in previous seasons of ‘OutDaughtered’

Danielle Busby seems to have more answers about her autoimmune disorder now than she did in the past. In earlier seasons of OutDaughtered, she discussed her ongoing migraines.

“I mean really, for years, I’ve had certain pains — extreme migraines, my neck, all over my body,” Danielle explained in a past episode of the series. “But, I would say over the last six months, it’s gotten worse. The migraines and the neck pain are pretty constant all day. My arms get tingly. I can feel them and I can’t feel them. And I’ve been getting heart palpitations, which is kind of scary.”

She then mentioned that she feels some form of pain every single day. “I just don’t know why it’s been so long and nothing’s getting better.”

As for Adam Busby, Danielle mentioned her husband didn’t understand how bad her pain became over time. “It’s an all-day pain that I’ve learned to sustain and deal with,” she added.

Adam Busby was frustrated with Danielle Busby for her weight gain

Adam Busby has difficulties with Danielle Busby’s weight gain, as seen in OutDaughtered Season 9 Episode 3. The synopsis states, “Danielle and Adam clash over her struggles to stay in shape.”

Danielle also opened up about her 20-pound weight gain. She spoke to her friend regarding Adam feeling frustrated that Danielle couldn’t head to the gym as much as she used to. “I did physical therapy for almost a year but that’s all my body could do,” she explained.

No matter how Adam feels about Danielle’s changing body, the husband and wife are there for each other through the most challenging times. “That’s [the] thing with an autoimmune disorder. You don’t know what it is and you don’t know when it’s gonna flare up and there’s all these, like, unknowns,” Adam told Us Weekly. “Like, one day she could be perfectly fine or … all of a sudden, the next day, she can hardly get out of bed.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.