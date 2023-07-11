Ava, Riley, Hazel, Parker, and Olivia celebrated their golden birthday in April 2023. The Busby quints are now eight years old.

The Busby quints are growing up. The pint-sized stars of TLC’s OutDaughtered recently turned eight years old. And as their dad Adam Busby pointed out, it was an extra-special celebration since it was the girls’ golden birthday.

The ‘OutDaughtered’ stars turned 8 in April 2023

In April 2015, Adam and his wife Danielle Busby welcomed their five daughters. Now, the quints – Ava, Oliva, Hazel, Riley, and Parker – are eight years old. Earlier in 2023, they celebrated their golden birthday, or the birthday on which a person’s age matches their birth date.

“My 5 little Miracles on their Golden Birthday. A BIG ‘Ol Happy 8 YEARS celebrating their life with us. Our hearts are so full,” Adam wrote in an Instagram post on April 8.

In a series of posts on her Instagram, Danielle praised each of her quints. Ava is her “little sassy, over emotional, full of giggles, knickknack, hoarder, over dramatic little precious princess and mamas best friend,” she wrote. Meanwhile, she described Hazel as “an extra special kinda soul,” adding that she was “so proud of all the obstacles you have overcome ever since you were born at just 2lbs.”

Riley has a “curious mind” and “is always asking questions,” Danielle wrote. “You amaze me quite often … One things is for certain, you always keep me on my toes.” Parker was “named ‘perfect Parker’ in the womb … You are a perfectionist, strong-willed, stubborn often ?, ultra talented and the definition of a ‘sporty girly girl,’” her mom wrote. Finally, there’s Olivia, who was “the first quintuplet I got to hold in the hospital and I hope one day you can understand what that moment meant to my Mommy soul.”

The Busby quints were the first all-female set of quintuplets born in the U.S.

Adam Busby with the quints | TLC via YouTube

When Danielle delivered her five daughters in 2015, they became the first all-female set of quintuplets born in the U.S. In August 2020, a second set of all-female quints were born in Odessa, Texas, to Heather and Priscilla Rodriguez, NewsWest9 reported.

Ava, Parker, Riley, Hazel, and Olivia arrived prematurely via Caesarean section at 28 weeks. They weighed between 2 lbs and 2 lbs 6 oz. and spent several months in the NICU before their parents could take them home. Adam and Danielle conceived their babies via intrauterine insemination after struggling with fertility.

“I don’t see life without them now that I’ve seen them in person,” Danielle told NBC News shortly after giving birth.

Adam and Danielle Busby’s daughter Blayke is 12 years old

In addition to the quints, Adam and Danielle are parents to an older daughter named Blayke. She turned 12 just a few days before her little sisters’ turned eight. To celebrate, her parents organized a luxury picnic painting party.

“My BABY GIRL!! [12] TODAY!! You are beautiful, sweet, silly, a perfectionist, a server, a little sassy and I just LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”

She added: “You made a Mommy and you have taught me how it is to love something with not knowing how to explain it,” Danielle wrote of her eldest daughter on Instagram. “YOU, my beautiful baby girl, will do BIG THINGS in this world. Keep seeking Jesus, loving others with a gracious heart and strive for all things you desire! Love you ‘BIGGEST MOST.’”

OutDaughtered Season 9 premieres Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Sources: NBC News, NewsWest9.

