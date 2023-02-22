‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Recap: 6 Things to Remember Before Season 3

Outer Banks returns to Netflix with new episodes on Feb. 23, 2023. Before you tune in to season 3 of Outer Banks, we’re recapping some of the most important moments from season 2. Here are the most crucial plot points to remember before season 3 comes out.

Chase Stokes as John B. and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Pope Heyward is a descendant of Denmark Tanney

Season 2 of Outer Banks reveals Pope Heyward’s (Jonathan Daviss) family tree directly connects him to Denmark Tanney. The formerly enslaved man survived the Royal Merchant shipwreck and once possessed the Cross of Santo Domingo.

Throughout the season, Pope learns Tanney was able to buy the freedom of his son, but his wife was murdered while attempting to escape. Later, Tanney was hanged for trying to gather her remains. To honor Tanney, Pope tries his best to regain possession of the cross.

Rafe shoots Sarah Cameron

In the second episode of Outer Banks Season 2, Rafe (Drew Starkey) shoots his sister Sarah (Madelyn Cline) in the stomach. After getting operated on by Doc Marsh (Marshall Bell), Sarah dies for a few minutes in the season 2 episode “Prayers.” Ultimately, she manages to survive, but Sarah doesn’t forget how her family has betrayed her.

Big John Rutledge and Ward Cameron are still alive

In the season 2 finale of the Netflix series, we learn Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) did not die by suicide despite what the episode “My Druthers” would have fans believe. He’s alive and ready to take back the Cross of Santo Domingo from the Pogues.

The season 2 finale also reveals John B.’s dad Big John (Charles Halford) is still alive. After believing he died at the hands of Ward, we learn Big John has been hiding out in Barbados.

John B. and Sarah Cameron get married in season 2 of ‘Outer Banks’

In season 2, John B. and Sarah Cameron unofficially get married on a boat as they’re returning to the Outer Banks. The ceremony has all of the trappings of a traditional wedding — they exchange vows and John B. tears off a piece of his bandana for Sarah to wrap around her neck in place of a ring.

Outer Banks returned one week ago and not a day has gone by where I don't think about Sarah telling John B, "You may kiss your bride." pic.twitter.com/VyrLVNDX0v — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2021

However, there are no witnesses. So, they’re not legally married.

Carla Limbrey is still after the Garment of the Savior

Throughout season 2 of Outer Banks, Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) seeks out the Cross of Santo Domingo. But she’s not interested in the gold. Instead, she seeks the mythical shroud rumored to have healing powers — the Garment of the Savior.

She doesn’t get her hands on the shroud in season 2, but at the end of the season, she links up with Big John, hoping he’ll help her find it. He promises to help Limbrey, but only if she’ll help him find John B.

How did ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 end?

The Pogues found themselves stranded in the season 2 finale episode, “The Coastal Venture.” Despite their best efforts to get the cross, Rafe takes final possession of it. The Pogues escape on a lifeboat as the Camerons and the cross sail away.

At the end of the episode, Limbrey meets up with Big John in Bridgeport, Barbados. “I can help you find it,” he tells Limbrey of the shroud. “But you have to help my son.”

See what happens in new episodes of Outer Banks. Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning Feb. 23.