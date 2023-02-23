‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Body Double Alex Jennings Was Killed in Hit-and-Run

Netflix will release Outer Banks Season 3 on Feb. 23, 2023. While filming the third season, there was a death among the cast and crew of the Netflix series. Body double Alex “AJ” Jennings was in Charleston, South Carolina, when he was struck by two cars and killed on July 4, 2022. Find out who was charged with the hit-and-run and how the Outer Banks cast and crew remember their colleague.

Chase Stokes as John B, Charles Halford as Big John | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

John B.’s body double died in Charleston to film season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’

In July 2022, a Charleston publication reported on Jennings’ death. He was fatally struck in a hit-and-run accident. At the time, Jennings was walking along Sol Legare Road shortly after the July 4 holiday.

Alexander “AJ” Jennings, known as Chase Stokes’ stand-in on ‘Outer Banks,’ has been killed in a hit-and-run involving two cars in North Charleston, SC. pic.twitter.com/2k0j3CQdFT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2022

“According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Alexander ‘AJ’ Jennings (22) was walking along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive around 2:30 a.m.,” the outlet said. “He was struck by a car that fled the scene. He was then struck by a second car which also fled the scene, but was later located in downtown Charleston …”

Only one suspect was charged in Alex Jennings’ hit-and-run death

In January 2023, Post and Courier reported Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. “Authorities believe Price, a resident of Little Mountain … was driving the second vehicle that struck Jennings,” said the outlet. It’s unclear who the second suspect, who hit Jennings first, is.

‘Outer Banks’ cast celebrates the life of body double Alex ‘AJ’ Jennings

After his death, Jennings’ casting agency and actors like Stokes remembered him on social media. “It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander ‘AJ’ Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death,” Kimmie Stewart Casting shared on Facebook.

“Outer Banks crew [and] cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning. AJ was a beautiful, kind soul [and] a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B. photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met [and] became fast friends with AJ. Netflix HR has grief counseling available, please reach out to me by email or text and I can get you the information. I am still at a loss of words how this happened [and] cannot imagine the pain his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human [and] his infectious smile dearly.” Kimmie Stewart Casting, Facebook

Stokes also memorialized the actor in a post to his Instagram Stories. “Still trying to process why certain things happen and why the world works in the ways that it does,” the Outer Banks actor wrote. His post continued: “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes; how far you’d come with that ole six string and your want to keep creating art.” Then, Stokes concluded: “Thank you AJ. Fly high angel.”

What’s more, showrunners remember Jennings in a note at the end of Outer Banks Season 3 Episode 9, “Welcome to Kitty Hawk.” Stream Outer Banks Season 3 on Netflix beginning Feb. 23.