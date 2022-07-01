‘Outlander’ Author Diana Gabaldon Blasts the Ban on Her Books — ‘It’s the Result of Ignorance’

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon has faced criticism in the past over the amount of sexual assault in her novels. And now, her books are being banned from school libraries.

The Outlander series is filled with adult themes, with every major character being the victim of brutal sexual violence. Because of this, some parents and elected officials believe material like Gabaldon’s Outlander books shouldn’t be accessible to kids at school. But according to the author, the ban on her books is simply “the result of ignorance.”

‘Outlander’ was on the list of books being pulled from Florida schools

Gabaldon is a celebrated author with a long list of credits on her resume. She’s sold millions of Outlander books around the world, and inspired a global TV hit starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as leads Jamie and Claire Fraser.

But according to the Walton County, Florida, school district, Gabaldon’s books should be for adults only. Or, at least, not available in school libraries. Her Outlander novels were on the list of 57 titles that have been pulled off school library shelves, along with EL James’ Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

This move comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that gives parents more control over the books that school libraries stock. As well as the concern over children’s access to sexualy explicit material. But the way that Gabaldon sees it, it’s a move to block access to books that deal with gay and transgender issues.

Diana Gabaldon blames the ban on ignorance and prejudice

The 70-year-old author has published nine books in the Outlander series so far, and is currently writing the 10th and final novel. They are epic works of fiction, filled with time travel and romance. And Gabaldon believes ignorance and prejudice is to blame for her novels being banned from school libraries.

“A lot of what you see in terms of banned books, well, the people don’t actually read the book. They’re going on the reputation of what they assume the book to be. Almost always when you see something like this it’s the result of ignorance and a certain amount of prejudice,” Gabaldon told The Times.

She explained that having a hit TV show is one of the best ways of selling books because word spreads between generations. She claims “a lot of high school kids” have found her books in the school library, and “nobody complained about it.”

“So nobody took them out and it seems to not affect them adversely. I don’t know if they’re getting the same thing from it as an older reader would, but they’re certainly getting something from it,” Gabaldon said.

The ‘Outlander’ author wants children to have access to ‘as many books as possible’

Gabaldon admits that there are some books that children shouldn’t have access to, and she even has a few of them in her home library. She says subjects like medieval torture, antique medical practices, and period pornography should be kept away from young eyes.

However, she is “strongly in favor” of “as many books as possible being made available to as many people as possible, content notwithstanding. Ditto, freedom of speech.”

“On the other hand I think parents should be involved in deciding how their kids are educated,” Gabaldon conceded. But added that she gets her personal point of view from her own mother, who taught her to read at the age of three. And let her read anything she wanted to.

“If she understands it, she’s old enough to read it. And if she doesn’t understand it, it won’t do her any harm,” was her mother’s opinion on her young daughter’s reading material.

“I’d see no particular problem in any of my books being in a high school library, and many are, I’m happy to say,” Gabaldon said.

“I don’t think Outlander would damage a fourth-grader, because in fact they wouldn’t understand a lot of what’s going on, and the rest they’ve already seen on Netflix. They likely wouldn’t get much out of the experience. Though you never know; I was nine when I read Ivanhoe and I found it madly romantic.”

