‘Outlander’ Author Diana Gabaldon Confirms She Has Not Been Approached About the Prequel ‘Blood of My Blood’ — Even Though She Is Still Writing the Story

Outlander is expanding its universe on Starz, according to a new announcement. The premium cabler has revealed that the prequel Blood of My Blood is officially in development and the writer’s room is open.

But this was surprising news to Outlander author Diana Gabaldon. Even though she was named as a “consulting producer” for the prequel, Gabaldon says no one has approached her about the project.

Diana Gabaldon with ‘Outlander’ stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan | Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Starz

‘Outlander’ fans will meet Jamie Fraser’s parents in the new prequel

The official Outlander Twitter account recently revealed that after months of rumors, the prequel Blood of My Blood was in development. They also announced that the new series will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

“The #Outlander universe is expanding! Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, is officially in development at STARZ,” the tweet read.

‘Outlander’ Prequel Series Gets Official Title, First Plot Details at Starz https://t.co/6dpzzi79Ln — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2022

According to a report from Deadline, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will write the prequel series, and he will also serve as the new series’ showrunner and executive producer.

The other Outlander EP’s — Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore will also serve as executive producers for Blood of My Blood. And, the report claimed that Gabaldon will be a consulting producer.

Diana Gabaldon confirms she hasn’t been approached about ‘Blood of My Blood’

As soon as Deadline published their report about the upcoming Outlander prequel, Gabaldon took to Facebook to tell her fans that this was “interesting” news.

“Well….THIS is interesting…Note that I have no idea what a ‘Consulting Producer’ is, and no one has talked to me about being one. This doesn’t mean that I won’t be involved with the show, but I have no details at the moment,’ Gabaldon wrote.

The author went on to confirm that she was writing a new novel that would tell Brian and Ellen’s story. However, she had “no idea” what the timing of the new prequel would be. Or to what extent the showrunners planned to use her book — if it even exists when they go into production.

“‘In development’ is not the same thing as being green-lit; it just means they’re starting to put together the pieces,” Gabaldon explained. “I’m just mentioning it here because Starz announced it today on Twitter and Facebook, so figured everyone would be wanting to know about it.”

Diana Gabaldon has revealed a few details about her new ‘Outlander’ prequel novel

Gabaldon is currently working on the 10th and final book in the Outlander series while she is writing another book about Jamie’s parents. It’s a story that’s been in the works for a while, as she revealed in 2017 that “it’s more or less focused around the earlier Jacobite Rising in 1715, which resulted in the Battle of Sheriffmuir.”

“We know the outlines of the story, that is that Brian came to Castle Leoch and fell in love at first sight with Ellen and essentially ended up abducting her from the castle under the noses of her brothers, with the help of his best friend Murtagh,” Gabaldon said, per Express.

“So the story is about how all that happened, and also how it is that Murtagh became Jamie’s godfather because of his love for Ellen and so forth.”

Outlander Seasons 1 through 5 are now playing on Netflix, and season 6 is available on the Starz app. Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023. A premiere date for Outlander: Blood of My Blood has not yet been announced.

