'Outlander' Fans Were Already Convinced These 2 Characters Will Be Introduced in Season 7 Before the Announcement

Outlander is an epic time-traveling fantasy series with a large cast that sees characters come and go every season. The upcoming super-sized seventh season will finish up Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book — A Breath of Snow and Ashes — before covering book seven, An Echo in the Bone.

Outlander readers know that book seven introduces two new characters to the story — Denzell and Rachel Hunter. And a recent sighting on set has convinced many of them that the TV series will stay true to Gabaldon’s books and introduce those two characters in season 7.

Warning: Outlander Season 7 spoilers ahead!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

Who are Denzell and Rachel Hunter in ‘Outlander’?

In An Echo in the Bone, readers meet Denzell Hunter and his sister Rachel after the start of the American Revolutionary War. It’s the summer of 1777, and Denzell (known as Denny among friends) and Rachel are living the quiet country life in a Quaker settlement when Young Ian (John Bell) arrives at their farm with an injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart).

The siblings are liberty lovers who want to get involved in the war, despite their religion. They later sell their house and travel north to join the Continental army at Fort Ticonderoga. Denny joins as a surgeon, and Rachel as a camp follower. When the Hunters make it to the fort, they meet Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).

The Hunters and Frasers quickly become friends, with Claire respecting Denzell as a doctor and him valuing her medical abilities despite the fact that she’s a woman.

Fans are convinced the Hunters will finally be introduced in season 7

According to Hello! Magazine, a recent on-set sighting in Glasgow of two actors — one male and one female — had fans convinced that the Hunters will finally be arriving in Outlander Season 7.

Reacting to the photos, one said: “Pretty sure that’s our Rachel and Denzel Hunter.” Another wrote: “Rachel & Denzel??!!! I cannot wait!!!” and a third added: “Thee is not ready, Friend.”

As it turns out, the fans were right. After the photos surfaced, Outlander announced on social media that Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small will be playing Denzell and Rachel.

“We have our Hunters! Please welcome @izzy_meikle (Rachel) and @joeyphillips92 (Denzell) to the world of #Outlander,” the official Outlander Twitter account shared.

‘Outlander’ showrunner Matthew B. Roberts can’t wait for fans to meet the Hunters

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told Deadline that they were “excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family.” He added that he couldn’t wait for fans to see how “these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life.”

Meikle-Small is best known for her portrayal of young Kathy H. in the 2010 film Never Let Me Go. Her other credits include the BBC miniseries Great Expectations, the film Private Peaceful, and 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman.

Phillips has appeared in numerous BBC shows like The Royal, Doctors, Holby City, The Accused, and Half Moon Investigates. His theater credits include Billy Elliott, Of Gods & Monsters, A View From The Bridge, Juliet, and A Christmas Carol.

Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023. Fans can catch up with seasons 1 through 5 on Netflix and season 6 on the Starz app.

