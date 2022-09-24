‘Outlander’ Fans Can Now Tour Scotland With 1 of the Show’s Stars — but It Will Cost Them

Outlander has been such a global success over the past decade that it prompted a tourist boom in Scotland. Before the pandemic, visitor numbers were up 200 percent since the show first started filming in 2013. And now that travel has resumed, fans are once again flocking to locations like Doune Castle — which was used as Castle Leoch in the first two seasons. One Scottish travel agent is actually kicking things up a notch and offering fans a VIP Outlander experience — but it will cost them.

‘Outlander’ stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan | Starz

The VIP ‘Outlander’ experience includes meeting one of the stars of the show

Outlander fan and travel agent Hayley A. Ramsey has a passion for history, travel and Scotland, and this is what inspired to bring “a unique and once in a lifetime experience to fans” that has not been offered anywhere else.

Ramsey created the VIP Outlander Experience, a luxury tour around Scotland that visits filming locations and allows fans to “walk in the footsteps” of their favorite Outlander characters. Fans also get the chance to meet and visit with one of the stars of the show.

“We will be visiting sites famous from the film locations, but also places like Castle Fraser and other stone circles that were real-life Outlander inspiration for author Diana Gabaldon,” Ramsey says.

The Outlander star who will join the tour for one night is Andrew Gower, who played Bonnie Prince Charles in season 2.

Touring Scotland and meeting Andrew Gower is a trip with a high price tag

“The fun thing about this tour is no one will know exact itinerary nor the hotels, which will offer the actor privacy and security, meanwhile building excitement as no one will know the night they’ll get to spend wining and dining with Andrew,” Ramsey revealed.

The 10-day tour includes a whisky social and Jacobite-themed dinner with Gower, luxury transport and accommodations in four and five-star luxury hotels, afternoon tea at Culloden House, and gourmet meals at well-known restaurants.

One of those restaurants will be The Kitchin in Edinburgh, which was featured in Men In Kilts with Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie).

There are only 17 spaces on the tour, and there are three booking options. The Room Share option is $5,999 for solo fans who are willing to “buddy up” with another guest. The Premium Solo option is $7,299, for those who are traveling alone and want their own room. Finally, the Companion option is $11,000. This is for two guests who already know each other and want to experience the tour together.

Which ‘Outlander’ filming locations will the tour visit?

In addition to the luxury meals and hotels and meeting Gower, fans will also get to visit a number of Outlander filming locations on the 10-day tour.

They include Clava Cairns and Stone Circle, Drummond Castle Gardens (the filming location for Gardens of Versailles), Kinloch Rannoch (filming location for Craigh Na Dun), Blackness Castle (Fort William filming location), Linlithgow Palace (Wentworth Prison filming location), Midhope Castle (Lallybroch filming location), and many more.

The tour takes place June 15-24, 2023.

Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023. Seasons 1 through 6 are now playing on the Starz app.

