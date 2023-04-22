‘Outlander’: Graham McTavish Is Not the Only Long Dead Character Returning for Season 7

Excitement is building among Outlander fans as the popular show gets ready to return for its seventh season. As Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) prepare for the Revolutionary War, the series is bringing back some familiar faces.

Outlander enthusiasts are well aware that Graham McTavish will be reprising his role as Dougal MacKenzie. But he isn’t the only long-dead character who is returning for season 7 of Outlander.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish | STARZ

‘Outlander’ is bringing back Graham McTavish

The highly anticipated seventh season of Outlander, currently being filmed in Scotland, promises to be a thrilling adventure for avid fans. The season picks up at the start of the Revolutionary War while Claire is facing murder charges.

Excitement is building as many beloved characters from past seasons are returning, bringing their unique storylines to life once again. And one character fans are thrilled about is Dougal.

McTavish was a part of the show in the first two seasons and quickly became a fan favorite. The actor, who is currently starring in the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, is expected to return in a sequence of flashbacks.

That said, it is possible that the time travel show will bring McTavish’s character back in a completely different way. This is something showrunner Matthew B. Roberts teased in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season 7.”

These other long-dead characters will make a return in season 7 of ‘Outlander’

McTavish is not the only character coming back from the dead. Outlander fans will be surprised to learn that Lotte Verbeek will be reprising her role as Geillis Duncan in season 7.

Fans will recall that Claire had previously learned that Geillis was killed after being accused of witchcraft. Additionally, fans will see Nell Hudson return as Laoghaire Fraser, Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie, and Steven Cree as Old Ian Murray.

Some new faces to join the epic drama include the likes of Gloria Obianyo, Chris Fulton, and Dairmaid Murtagh. The latter of which portrays the illegitimate son of Geillis and Dougal MacKenzie.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts teases season 7 will be the “biggest season yet”

The main stars of Outlander are also set to return for the show’s seventh season. Between Heughan and Balfe returning and all of the new faces coming back, Roberts teased that season 7 is the “biggest season yet.”

“We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory — we cover so much terrain. I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer, and her team. It’s such a huge season,” he explained.

The American Revolution is part of the reason this season will be larger in scope than its predecessors. But apart from the war, fans will also get to see four more episodes than usual.

While we still don’t know too many details about the forthcoming season, it’s safe to say that this is one fans won’t want to miss.

Outlander Season 7 premieres June 16 on STARZ.