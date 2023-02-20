‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Describes ‘Weird’ Valentine’s Day with Co-Star

TV shows and movies have been responsible for some of Hollywood’s super couples but have also contributed to some of the industry’s best friendships. Stars like Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley met on set and continued being friends and even own a business together.

Similarly, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish met on the set of Outlander and developed a very close friendship that lives on to this day. The two not only work together but also hang out outside for work. Heughan recently hilariously revealed that he and McTavish had a weird Valentine’s Day.

Inside Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s sweet friendship

Sam Heughan appears on the “Today” show I Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

From their closeness and ability to poke fun at one another, one might assume that Outlander stars Heughan and McTavish have known each other forever. That isn’t the case, as the two actors met in 2013 on the set of Outlander, playing friends on the show.

In a joint interview with Stylist, McTavish said Heughan was “warm, charming and supportive” when they first met, but his costar made fun of their first encounter. The 42-year-old actor said his costar showed up on set late, out of breath, and very apologetic.

“Graham turned up late, out of breath, saying, ‘Oh God, I’m so sorry.’ That’s why I shook his hand. I’d been waiting so long for him,” Heughan joked. The stars appeared alongside one another for four sporadic seasons before McTavish’s character died.

Since then, Heughan and McTavish have worked together on other projects. They co-authored two books, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and A Scottish Adventure Like No Other and The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland. The pair have capitalized on their rapport with Starz and have filmed two seasons of their miniseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, which premiered in 2021.

At a recent panel, Heughan was asked by a fan if he had any messages to relay to his Outlander costar, to which the Bloodshot star said, “Well, I just hope he pays the bill.” Heughan shared that McTavish owes his Outlander cast mates dinner because of his unwillingness to pay his share of the bill.

“Do not take him out to a restaurant. You’ll be left with a very heavy bill to pay,” their Outlander costar Duncan Lacroixn joked. Heughan narrated his Valentine’s dinner date with McTavish highlighting McTavish’s refusal to pay the bill, saying, “I spent Valentine’s Day with him last Valentine’s Day. We had a very romantic meal together.”

The actor said McTavish insisted on them going to his favorite restaurant that “he’d been to three nights in a row.”

“I knew this wine was very expensive, and of course, he ordered that every night, creature of habit,” Heughan said, adding, “We got to this table that evening, he invited me along, and they put roses out for us and all these other couples sitting there, and I’m sitting opposite Graham McTavish, and I’m like this is weird.”

Heughan said that when they left the following morning, he had to pay the bill for all the nights McTavish had been there. The 42-year-old star acknowledged that he had a good time despite the awkward evening and the costly tab.

Season 7 of ‘Outlander’ returns in mid-2023

Season 7 of Outlander will continue with Claire in prison after being wrongfully accused of murder and witchcraft. With the Revolutionary War on the horizon, Jamie has to find a way to win in battle and also prevent his wife from being hanged. The 16-episode season is expected to arrive in mid-2023 and will be based on books six and seven in Diana Gabaldon’s series.