‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan’s ‘Love Again’ Co-Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas Knew Better Than to Ask About the Fate of Jamie Fraser

Outlander fans have been eagerly awaiting news of Jamie Fraser’s fate, but Sam Heughan is keeping his cards close to his chest. While filming Love Again, Heughan’s co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a golden opportunity to learn about Jamie’s fate.

Not surprisingly, Heughan and Jonas got along great on the set of Love Again. But even Jonas knew better than to ask Heughan how Outlander will wrap up Jamie and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) epic love story.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sam Heughan’s ‘Love Again’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas avoided asking about Jamie’s fate

Heughan has taken on a very different role in Love Again, starring alongside Jonas in the upcoming musical romantic comedy. During production, Jonas had the chance to ask Heughan about the fate of Jamie Fraser, but he remained tight-lipped on the subject.

According to Express, Jonas revealed that she knew better than to ask Heughan about Outlander’s ending. Having worked on shows in the past, Jonas figured that even Heughan didn’t have the answers to her questions.

“No, because I think it’s above his pay grade too,” she stated about asking Heughan about Jamie’s fate. “We definitely get on really well. But I have been on enough secret shows to know I can’t ask some questions!”

There is little doubt that Starz is doing everything in its power to keep the final two seasons of Outlander under wraps. It was probably a wise decision on Jonas’ part to not ask Heughan questions he couldn’t answer.

While Outlander fans wait for the show’s conclusion, Jonas has returned to the small screens. The actor is starring as the lead in Amazon Prime Video’s new series, Citadel.

Sam Heughan says he knows exactly how ‘Outlander’ is going to end

Contrary to Jonas’ comments, Heughan claims that he knows how Jamie’s story ends. The actor recently revealed that Outlander author Diana Gabaldon personally told him how the series will wrap up.

As previously reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Gabaldon has known the ending to Jamie and Claire’s story for over 20 years. Although she has yet to complete the final book in the series, Gabaldon reportedly told Heughan how it ends.

“I know how it ends, Diana has told me, but we still have a long way to go before we get to that,” Heughan shared.

Starz has already confirmed that season 8 of Outlander will be its last. The drama is about to kick off season 7, which means the final season will likely be adapted from several books in the series.

While producers have been tight-lipped, Gabaldon has teased the ending in previous interviews. The author has revealed that the show will wrap up in 1800 and will feature Jamie’s ghost making another appearance.

The ‘Outlander’ star dishes on working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas on ‘Love Again’

As the highly anticipated seventh season of Outlander approaches, fans are eager to discover what lies ahead for Jamie and Claire. While we wait to see how things unfold for the couple this season, Heughan opened up about his time working on Love Again.

The Outlander star had nothing but good things to say about Jonas. Considering how the movie was filmed during the pandemic, Heughan revealed that everyone on set became a small family.

“Right! We spent a lot of time together,” he stated. “And I think we were very lucky because we were shooting during a pandemic and we were in our own bubble.”

Filming for Love Again started in 2019. The pandemic, however, halted production for a few months. Thankfully, they were able to finish the film, which is now officially in theaters.

Outlander, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of its seventh season. This season is split into two parts of eight installments each. The extra episodes are meant to make up for a shortened season 6.