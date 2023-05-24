‘Outlander’ Season 7: Jamie and Claire Are Faced With ‘Impossible Decisions That Have the Potential to Tear Their Family Apart’

Things aren’t getting any easier for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in season 7 of Outlander. The time-traveling drama promises more twists, more heartache, and more impossible decisions for everyone’s cherished couple.

Hold onto your tartans, because the ride through the winds of Outlander’s upcoming season is destined to be as thrilling as ever. As fans digest the new trailer and promo images, here’s a closer look at what’s ahead for Jamie and Claire Fraser.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Jamie and Claire Fraser | STARZ

Jamie and Claire will face ‘Impossible Decisions’ in season 7 of ‘Outlander’

The official trailer for season 7 of Outlander proves that Jamie and Claire are in for a wild ride this year. Naturally, fans can’t help but wonder about what’s in store for the couple as the series gears up for its final two seasons.

The official synopsis for season seven of Outlander sets the stage for a gripping storyline. It picks up right where season six left off, with Jamie and Young Ian embarking on a daring race to rescue Claire.

They’re determined to save her from being unjustly accused and convicted of the murder of Malva Christie. However, their mission becomes even more complex as they find themselves entangled in the midst of a geopolitical storm: the American Revolution has arrived.

The Frasers, of course, are going to find themselves in the middle of the historic conflict. The synopsis closes by saying the Frasers “are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.”

Breaking down the official season 7 trailer

Outlander hasn’t revealed too many specifics about the coming season, leaving fans to speculate about what’s ahead. But there are a few things we can learn from the official trailer for season 7.

The video, which Starz posted on Twitter, kicks off with Claire attending what appears to be a funeral. It’s worth noting that Jamie, Bree (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) are noticeably absent, which could hint at the funeral’s context.

Throughout the trailer, snapshots of the Revolution are interspersed. The scenes evoke memories of Jamie’s involvement in the Battle of Culloden. Claire also hints at the possibility that, despite her efforts to keep him away from the war, Jamie may have a destined role to play.

Nevertheless, even with knowledge of the American Revolution’s outcome, there remains a palpable risk in joining the fight. Jamie’s mortality hangs in the balance as they confront the challenges that lie ahead, including an anticipated grand-scale battle that could impact him and his loved ones.

‘Outlander’ fans react to new behind-the-scenes photos from the set

Outlander stars Heughan and Balfe showcased their impeccable friendship in the recently unveiled photos promoting the upcoming season. Apart from the serious images, one of the pictures posted on the show’s Instagram account depicts the duo sharing a genuine laugh off-camera.

Heughan and Balfe’s fellow cast members, Skelton and Rankin, also made an appearance alongside the couple in the captivating photos. In a playful manner, they asked their followers, “What should we call their band? Give us your funniest suggestions!”

Fans eagerly joined in the fun and shared some brilliant ideas, such as “Fleetwood Roger Mac,” “The Standing Stones,” and “The Rollings Scots.” However, other responses took a more heartfelt turn.

“I will miss you all,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces again!”

Outlander has two more seasons remaining, giving fans a double dose of excitement. The first part will make its grand debut this year at the Tribeca film festival, while the second part is set to premiere in 2024.

Season 7 of Outlander premieres on June 16 on Starz.