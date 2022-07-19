‘Outlander’ Season 7: How a Misunderstanding Will Lead Claire to Do the Unthinkable

Outlander Season 7 is currently in production in Scotland, and it will be a “mega season” with 16 episodes. The first four episodes will wrap up the season 6 storyline, based on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes. While the remaining 12 will cover book seven — An Echo in the Bone.

Since the Starz series is usually quite faithful to Gabaldon’s books, Outlander readers know that a misunderstanding will happen in season 7 that will lead Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to do the unthinkable.

Warning: Season 7 spoilers ahead!

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan | STARZ

‘Outlander’ Season 7 will see the return of Lord John Grey

The upcoming season will see the return of fan-favorite David Berry, who plays Lord John Grey. Fans first met him in season 2 when he was a teenager, and Jamie (Sam Heughan) spared his life before Prestonpans. But it was in season 3 when Berry appeared as the adult version of the character that he became more integral to the story.

Jamie and Lord John crossed paths at Ardsmuir prison when the Highlander was a prisoner and Lord John was the governor. As the story unfolded, viewers (and Claire) learned that Lord John was gay and had fallen in love with Jamie. But because it’s the 18th century, he must hide his sexuality.

Lord John remained good friends with Jamie and Claire and proceeded to raise Jamie’s son William Ransom. John and William haven’t been a major part of the Outlander story since the setting moved to Colonial America. But that will change in Season 7.

A misunderstanding will lead Claire to do the unthinkable

In An Echo in the Bone, the central love story between Claire and Jamie takes a dark turn when Claire believes that Jamie has died at sea. She believes this because John tells her that Jamie was dead due to the sinking of the Euterpe. Both are heartbroken, but things get worse when John is told that Claire is going to be arrested for espionage.

To cope with their grief, they get drunk and Claire does the unthinkable — she sleeps with Lord John. He then insists that Claire marry him for protection, and tells her it is the “last service” he could carry out for Jamie.

They tie the knot at his home, and he gives her a large case of medical equipment as a wedding gift. Over the next few months, they start sleeping together regularly and form a close bond.

Does Jamie really die in ‘Outlander’ Season 7?

The twist comes when Jamie returns (yes, he’s alive!) and is shocked to see that Claire and John have betrayed him. This leads to a fight between Jamie and Lord John over Claire.

However, this sudden turn of events doesn’t actually happen until Gabaldon’s eighth book, Written In My Own Heart’s Blood. Will Jamie return in season 7 to find Claire married to Lord John? Or, will fans have to wait until season 8? They will find out the answers to those questions when Outlander returns for season 7 in late 2022 or early 2023.

Outlander Seasons 1 through 5 are now playing on Netflix. Season 6 is available on the Starz app.

