‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Reveals the Pledge that She and Sam Heughan Made to Each Other Before Season 1

Over the years, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have cultivated a strong connection both on and off the show. After playing Jamie and Claire Fraser for going on seven seasons, they’ve never been shy about sharing their true feelings about each other.

In a recent interview, Balfe disclosed a special commitment that she and Heughan made to each other before the show’s first season. As the series enters its seventh year, Balfe shared that their pledge is still going strong.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | David Livingston/Getty Images

‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe reveals the pledge she made her onscreen love

Balfe and Heughan have always been an open book regarding their relationship. Ahead of the premiere of season 7 of Outlander, Balfe unveiled an intriguing detail about their working dynamic that traces back to the show’s inception.

During a panel at the 2023 ATX TV Festival, Balfe opened up about a pledge she and Heughan made back in the day. While acknowledging that they have intentionally annoyed each other on occasion, Balfe unveiled their enduring promise to support one another unconditionally.

“He and I went for a walk in Hyde Park. We were just talking and we were like, ‘Look, don’t know what this is going to be but we’re going to be the only two who know what it’s going to be like in this. So, we have to have each other’s backs,” Balfe shared.

The Outlander star went on to say that she and Heughan have never wavered in their commitment to each other. Although their lives have taken different paths, their friendship has never changed.

Balfe and Heughan have been a core part of Outlander since its debut in 2014. The two are set to reprise their iconic roles when Outlander returns in season 7.

Caitriona Balfe opens up about her ‘amazing bond’ with Sam Heughan

There’s no denying that Balfe and Heughan have amazing chemistry on Outlander. But their relationship extends far beyond the boundaries of the show.

According to TV Series We Love, Balfe has previously praised Heughan for being a close friend outside of work. Not only is Heughan easy to interact with on set, but he is always checking in on Balfe and making sure everything is good.

“I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we’re really great friends,” Balfe shared. “Sam’s just so kind. He’s a really good friend. He always checks in. I don’t know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know.”

Balfe also admired Heughan for his willingness to explore new things, no matter how outrageous they may seem. She also appreciates his openness and considers it to be a valuable quality, both on and off the show.

The Outlander star added that she knew good things were in store when she and Heughan did their chemistry test. Heughan’s laid-back personality lightened the atmosphere on set and put eased her nerves.

Sam Heughan is also gushing about his ‘Outlander’ co-star

Balfe isn’t the only person who has expressed kind words about their fellow Outlander cast members. Heughan, in multiple interviews, has openly praised Balfe, making it evident that their sentiments for one another are mutual.

When it comes to collaborating with Balfe, Heughan confessed that being apart from her is challenging.

“She’s not only a great actress, she’s a great friend, and a great advice giver, too. And we have each other’s backs. It’s a remarkable journey that we’ve been on,” he shared.

Heughan further revealed that he shares a strong bond with Balfe, although some people find their friendship intriguing in a strange way. However, above all, they have profound respect for each other and provide unwavering support in their endeavors.

Moreover, Heughan acknowledged the difficulty he experiences when separated from Balfe, as she has become like family to him. But whenever they reunite on the set of Outlander, everything falls into place, and their connection feels just right once more.

Season 7 of Outlander is set to premiere on June 16 on Starz.