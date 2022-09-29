‘Outlander’ Star Graham McTavish Talks ‘Men in Kilts’ Season 2 and Sam Heughan’s Greatest Fear

Outlander star Graham McTavish will be on the road again with Sam Heughan for Men In Kilts Season 2. The actors — who play Dougal MacKenzie and Jamie Fraser on the Starz time-traveling drama — are once again learning about Scottish history while road tripping in a camper van. But this time, they are doing it in New Zealand.

Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan | STARZ

Why are the ‘Outlander’ stars touring New Zealand to learn Scottish history?

McTavish and Heughan are heading to New Zealand for season 2 of Men In Kilts because they are following in the footsteps of 19th-century Scottish immigrants. Per Express, New Zealand is actually known as “the Scotland of the southern hemisphere” — and there is a lot of Scottish cultural history to discover in that location.

“We had a brilliant time. I had many more near-death experiences and he [Heughan] continues to torment really and films it while it’s happening. So it’s an extraordinary sadomasochistic experience, Men in Kilts. But in all seriousness, we have a great laugh,” McTavish revealed.

“We really do have a great laugh and especially when we’re in that van together, we just go off on the most extraordinary tangents and it’s lovely to do. It was lovely to do it in New Zealand.”

Graham McTavish discovered Sam Heughan’s greatest fear

While filming Men In Kilts Season 2, known-adrenaline junkie Heughan put Graham in some risky situations while they learned about the Scottish culture in New Zealand. At the same time, McTavish discovered Heughan’s biggest mortal fear.

“I found out that he’s afraid of snakes,” McTavish said of Heughan.

The 61-year-old — who is currently starring as Ser Harrold Westerling on House of the Dragon — wouldn’t reveal how he found out about Heughan’s fear of snakes. But, he did promise it would be his mission to “bring snakes into Sam’s life.”

And, because Heughan often puts McTavish in death-defying situations on Men in Kilts, McTavish is determined to make that mission happen.

“One day, believe me, one day it will happen,” he said.

Graham McTavish describes his ‘Outlander’ co-star Sam Heughan as his ‘unruly teenage son’

McTavish hasn’t starred as Dougal on Outlander since season 2, but he and Heughan have remained close friends. Initially, they planned to do a podcast together with GoPros. But, he says that was a “stupid idea,” and they figured out they needed a film crew. This is how Men In Kilts was born.

After road-tripping through both Scotland and New Zealand together, McTavish has likened Heughan to his “unruly teenage son.” He says they “bicker a lot,” but that’s the joy.

“We are very well suited,” McTavish noted, before adding: “We’re very different in lots of ways. He’s kind of like my unruly teenage son, and I’m his grumpy dad, in a weird, weird way. I mean, technically I could just about be his dad.”

Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for Men In Kilts Season 2. Outlander Seasons 1 through 6 are now playing on the Starz app. Outlander Season 7 is expected to premiere on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023.

