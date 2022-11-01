‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Has Changed His Tune About Love — Admits He Is ‘Open’ to ‘Something’

Outlander star Sam Heughan is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. However, he’s been extremely private about his love life since landing the role of Jamie Fraser way back in 2013. He has often said that his career keeps him too busy for a relationship. But recently, the 42-year-old Scot changed his tune about love, admitting that he is now “open” to “something.”

In early 2020 when speaking to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Heughan admitted that he had so many projects going on at once that it was difficult to find time to date. In addition to Outlander, Heughan stars in Men in Kilts, he owns his own liquor, and he is the author of two books.

DO: Get a haircut. DON’T: Wear leather shorts. I think I’ve got this dating thing down… Want to see for yourself? Support @mypeakchallenge chosen charities and enter with my bio link or go to https://t.co/qLlZ6Bdw9Z #onlyatomaze #ad @omazeworld

See the full video on my Facebook pic.twitter.com/EStOIhZIYA — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 7, 2019

“My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first,” he said. “It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed.”

Sam Heughan admits he is ‘open’ to ‘something’

Even though Heughan is notoriously reserved about his love life, Drew Barrymore was quick to ask him about it when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore mentioned that Heughan’s been known to prioritize his career over relationships, and this is what he had to say.

“I never said that — I don’t think,” he said on the show. “The job is so all-encompassing, and we spend so much time on set and at work. But I’m open to something. I’m not sure what I’m saying I’m open for, but I’m open.”

After #Outlander star Sam Heughan was photographed locking lips with a mystery woman, Us Weekly confirmed that his date was model Monika Clarke. ? https://t.co/BeKI7Wx7QR — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 13, 2022

Around the same time that Heughan made that comment, he was spotted in New York City with a woman who is rumored to be his girlfriend. He is rarely seen out and about with a female companion. But in the spring of 2022, that’s exactly what happened when he was photographed cozying up to an Australian model named Monika Clarke.

The ‘Outlander’ star plays coy about his possible romance

Cameras caught Heughan and Clarke sharing a kiss while sitting at a table at Café Select in the Soho neighborhood of New York City. And when they were walking together, he put his arm around her shoulder.

So, what do we know about Heughan’s rumored girlfriend? Details are hard to come by. She is a dark-haired beauty who is represented by Wilhelmina Model, and she has her own NYC-based jewelry company called My Verite.

Everything to know about Monika Clarke, the model pictured kissing Sam Heughan https://t.co/ryuPSIZ6AO pic.twitter.com/vl4UfgPjKt — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 10, 2022

After his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and the photos with Clarke emerged, Heughan appeared on ExtraTV and was once again asked about his love life. But again, he evaded the question about Clarke and joked about his interaction with Barrymore.

“Me and Drew, yeah. Well, I mean… we shared a bagel and it was delightful… I’m still waiting for Drew to get in contact,” Heughan said.

Neither Heughan nor Clarke have confirmed their relationship.

Outlander Season 7 premieres on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023. Sam Heughan’s new book Waypoints is now available wherever books are sold.

