‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is Coming to New York Comic Con — and He Will Not Be Alone

Outlander fans in the United States are getting an opportunity they’ve never had before. New York Comic Con has announced that star Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) will be doing some small group Meet & Greets and photo ops for the very first time — and he won’t be alone. Here’s what we know about Heughan’s upcoming visit to the Big Apple.

Sam Heughan | Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop

Ticket packages to meet ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan are now on sale

According to the NYCC website, ticket packages are now on sale for a limited number of Outlander fans to meet Heughan when he attends the event at New York City’s Javits Center in October.

The Sassenach Tier for fans who already have NYCC tickets is available for $1,290. It includes a photo with Heughan and a 25-minute small group meet & greet session with the actor, but that’s not all.

A ticket at this tier also includes a selfie, autograph, and group photo op with others in your Meet & Greet session, front row seating at Heughan’s Saturday evening Q&A, and priority seating at the Sunday morning Q&A with Heughan and “special guests announced later.”

For fans who don’t already have NYCC tickets, they can purchase the Sassenach Tier for $1,500. That price will give fans all of the perks just mentioned, plus a four-day ticket to New York Comic Con.

Sam Heughan will not be alone when he attends New York Comic Con

The Sunday morning Q&A with Heughan and “special guests” will be an event that Outlander fans won’t want to miss. Heughan will be joined by his co-stars Duncan LaCroix and David Berry. And, there’s always a chance that a surprise guest will also appear.

LaCroix played Murtagh Fraser until the character was killed off in season 5. Meanwhile, Berry portrays another fan favorite, Lord John Grey. In addition to appearing with Heughan at the Sunday morning Q&A, LaCroix, and Berry will also be available for solo photo ops and autographs.

The entire trio of Heughan, LaCroix, and Berry will also be available for a “TeamUp Outlander Trio” photo op for the price of $250.

“Two Highlanders & a lord walk into a Con… Join us in welcoming Outlander’s Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), David Berry (Lord John Grey), & Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fraser) to NYCC on Sat & Sun!” read the announcement on Twitter.

Other ticket tiers are available to meet the ‘Outlander’ stars

If the Sassenach Tier is too much for the budget, Outlander fans who want to be part of the Heughan Q&A’s can purchase the Brown-Haired Lass Tier. Those who already have NYCC tickets can buy that tier for $285. It includes an autograph from Heughan, priority seating behind Sassenach Tier package holders at the Saturday evening Q&A, and guaranteed seating at the Sunday morning Q&A.

For fans who don’t already have NYCC tickets, the Brown-Haired Lass Tier can be purchased for $415. It includes the same perks already mentioned, plus one Saturday and one Sunday NYCC ticket.

The Sorcha Tier is on sale for $179, and it includes a Saturday ticket to NYCC plus preferred seating behind the Brown-Haired Lass Tier package holders at Heughan Saturday evening Q&A.

The Heughan Q&A ticket bundle for those without NYCC tickets is available for $95. It includes a Saturday ticket to NYCC and General Admission seating to the Saturday evening Q&A. Finally, fans who are interested in sitting in on one of Heughan’s Q&A sessions can purchase a ticket for $30.

New York Comic Con takes place October 6-9 at the Javits Center in NYC. Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023.

