‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Flips the Bird In New Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Season 7

Outlander Season 7 has been in production in Scotland since March. And the stars of the time-traveling drama have been keeping fans up-to-date on all things Fraser via social media. In a recent Instagram post, Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) was feeling cheeky as he flipped the bird in a new behind-the-scenes photo. Which also happened to feature the return of a beloved character.

Sam Heughan | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

‘Outlander’ stars can’t stop sharing behind-the-scenes pics on social media

The official Outlander social media accounts kicked off the season 7 sharing from behind-the-scenes with a photo of the main foursome — Heughan, Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), and Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie).

In response to that official production photo, Alexander Vlahos (Allan Christie) posted a pic of himself alongside Jessica Reynolds (Malva Christie) and Mark Lewis Jones (Tom Christie) from a hotel bar.

Skelton and Rankin have been posting pics from the hair and makeup chair on set. The on-screen couple also likes to share Instagram videos that feature them joking with each other, as does Balfe and Heughan.

John Bell (Young Ian) has become popular on TikTok this summer, too, thanks to his fun behind-the-scenes videos. Including one that features Balfe and Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie) dancing under a rainbow to TLC’s Waterfalls.

Sam Heughan flips the bird on set in season 7

During the last week of July, Heughan took to Instagram to give Outlander fans an update on season 7 and to let them know he was starting the week off right. Heughan posted a camera image from the set that featured him alongside David Berry, who is returning as Lord John Grey.

In the snap, Heughan is flipping the bird at someone out of frame while Berry looks down with a wry smile.

“Start the week right. Right? @mrdavidberry ?,” Heughan wrote in the caption. In the comments, Berry added his own response to the photo. “Yep, there are 7 days in a week and Monday is day number ?,” Berry wrote.

David Berry confirmed his return to ‘Outlander’ during an interview

It seems the only thing that didn’t happen on social media when it comes to Outlander this summer is the confirmation of Berry’s return. Instead, the actor made that clear in an interview with The Dipp.

After a brief cameo in the season 6 episode “Give Me Liberty,” Berry says he is back in a big way in season 7. He revealed that Lord John and Jamie’s friendship has been damaged because Jamie “disrespected Lord John’s care and love for him” by hiding his true allegiance to the colonies in the lead up to the Revolutionary War.

“It’s up to him to sort of reconcile in himself whether he can continue to harbor this love for a man that has betrayed him or hurt him, and continually doesn’t seem to reciprocate the kindness and consideration that Lord John extends to him,” Berry said.

Outlander Season 7 will premiere in late 2022 or early 2023 on Starz. Seasons 1 through 5 are now playing on Netflix, with season 6 available on the Starz app.

RELATED: ‘Outlander’ Season 7: Sam Heughan Welcomes the Arrival of His ‘Son’ on Twitter