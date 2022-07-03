‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Offers Up a Disappointing — and Confusing — Update on Season 7

Outlander Season 6 was a short one, featuring just eight episodes. It premiered on Starz at the beginning of March and was over by the end of April, meaning yet another Droughtlander is in full swing.

The good news is, they are going to make up for those lost episodes and add them to season 7. But how long will it take to film the new season and end the current Droughtlander? Fans might be a bit disappointed with star Sam Heughan’s (Jamie Fraser) most recent update.

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan has a disappointing season 7 update

Outlander Season 6 was cut short due to the pandemic and Caitriona Balfe’s (Claire Fraser) pregnancy, so they are adding those missing episodes to the beginning of Season 7. The cast and crew has been in Scotland since the spring, and they have already filmed the first five episodes.

However, because of the super-sized season, Heughan gave a disappointing update. He said that filming won’t be finished until early next year.

“It feels like we started yesterday but already we’re on our sixth episode,” Heughan told Esquire.

“This season is going to take a while, it’s an 18-episode bumper mega season, so we probably won’t be finished until March or February of next year. It’s a big one this year, as last year we had to reduce it by six episodes because of Covid and my co-star was pregnant. So, we moved it.”

Does Sam Heughan know how many episodes are in next season?

Heughan’s disappointing update was similar to what he said in an interview with The Edit. He said they would be shooting into next year, but then he changed one detail compared to what he told Esquire.

“Well, we are shooting for a long time. We’re doing 16 episodes. So, we’ll be shooting until next year,” Heughan said.

We are officially confused! Will Outlander Season 7 feature 16 or 18 episodes? Did they cut out six episodes from season 6 or just four?

Hopefully, fans will get some clarification on this soon. In the meantime, knowing that there will be extra episodes is helpful for enduring Droughtlander. And, just because they won’t finish filming season 7 until next year doesn’t necessarily mean fans will have to wait that long for the premiere.

Will ‘Outlander’ Season 7 premiere before filming has wrapped?

Three months into filming and the Outlander cast and crew is on episode six, according to Heughan. That could mean that fans will still get a late 2022 premiere on Starz. It’s definitely possible that they will have enough episodes completed before the end of the year to go ahead and start the season.

Or, they could cut the season in half and air the first six or eight episodes at the end of the year. Then, air the second half of the season in the spring.

“I don’t know when they plan on airing it,” Sam Heughan said.

In the meantime, Heughan’s fans can watch the Outlander star on his new limited series Suspect on Channel 4.

“So watch Suspect, and that’ll keep the drought off,” he added.

