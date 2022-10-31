‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Opens up About Growing up Without a Father — ‘I Am the Man Today Because of His Absence’

Outlander star Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) has released a new memoir titled Waypoints: My Scottish Journey. In the book, the 42-year-old actor reflects on the journey he took to a successful acting career while hiking Scotland’s West Highland Highway alone. But the story begins during his childhood, and how growing up without a father made him the man he is today.

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan originally wanted a solitary journey, but meeting people made it more rewarding

Heughan told WBUR that when he set out on his hiking journey, the goal was to make the trek alone. But he ended up meeting people along the way which made the trip more rewarding.

“I got out and was ready to set off into the wilds. Some woman came up to me and she recognized me from the TV show, and it was actually a really nice exchange. It’s interesting because I set off on this solitary journey. I wanted to take time to reflect and actually the moments where I met people made the journey way more rewarding,” Heughan said.

He says that his memoir isn’t about Jamie Fraser, king of men. Instead, it’s about an actor who “thinks he’s playing the role of a hillwalker.”

“I struggled, I almost gave up. I found myself lost on the side of Loch Lomond in the dark. And it wasn’t until I really sort of slowed down and enjoyed the journey that I began to appreciate the trail itself,” Heughan revealed.

Sam Heughan says he’s the man he is today because he grew up without a father

Heughan’s parents were part of a London hippie community called Gandalf’s Garden that was influenced by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien — which is why the actor is named after a character from Lord of the Rings. But his father left when he was very young, and his artist mother struggled to raise him and his brother on her own.

“It’s been a really interesting journey and I guess what is the most interesting part was to know that he’s had an influence in my life without even being there. I am the man today because of his absence, I guess. But also, there are other characteristics I think I’ve got that definitely, he had as well,” Heughan said.

“Having said that, you know, I had an amazing upbringing and obviously a wonderful, very caring mother. So I feel very fortunate.”

The ‘Outlander’ star admits to having an eating disorder as a young actor

After reflecting on his life and acting career, Heughan admits he had an eating disorder when he was starting out. He blamed his “mild case” on pressures to look a certain way, and the fact they were less talked about for men.

“Certainly, as a young actor — impressionable — I was trying to fit into what was required,” Heughan said.

“It’s sent me on this great journey now that I’ve learned about health, wellness, fitness and educated myself in it. And that’s why I created my own charity fitness platform, My Peak Challenge, which educates others in how to create a healthy lifestyle.”

Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz in late 2022 or early 2023. Waypoints: My Scottish Journey is now available in bookstores.

