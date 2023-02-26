Here’s What it Takes to be ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan’s Perfect Partner, According to Caitríona Balfe

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan have been working together for nearly a decade, and by now, they know each other very well. The pair play a married couple on Outlander and are also good friends outside of the series. Balfe recently revealed what her Outlander costar Heughan’s perfect partner would look like.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s friendship on and off the ‘Outlander’ set

Balfe and Heughan met on the set of Outlander and have been playing husband and wife since 2014. The actors have a lot of chemistry which helps make their onscreen marriage believable and enjoyable. However, the two have never dated and have been great friends since their meeting.

Heughan was the first actor to be cast on the show in July 2013, and Balfe was cast in September. The Scottish actor once revealed that things were a bit awkward when they first met. “We were both a little shy and nervous and had no idea, and it was just, ‘This is gonna be my telly wife for the next five-six years,'” he told his costar in an Instagram video chat.

In another interview, Balfe said their chemistry was “instantaneous in a sense” and that Heughan put her at ease. The pair often gush about one another and claim they are “lucky” to have met each other. However, they do admit they have experienced their fair share of fans who don’t believe they aren’t dating.

Caitriona Balfe attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022 I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Balfe, who got married to band manager Anthony McGill in 2019, said some deranged fans harassed the church where she got married to try and prove that her wedding and marriage were a sham.

The actor also recounted instances where some fans of the show were convinced that her child was Heughan’s. Both stars have had to defend themselves against all the accusations and clarify that they aren’t together. Heughan, on his end, has been linked to Australian-born model Monika Claire after being spotted getting cozy in March 2022.

Caitríona Balfe thinks Sam Heughan’s perfect partner needs to meet these qualities

Heughan and Balfe have a loving relationship that’s almost sibling-like in nature. The pair often tease one another during interviews but sing praises for the other. Given their time working together, it’s safe to assume they’ve picked up a few things about each other.

In a 2022 video interview with Vanity Fair, Balfe was asked to list what qualities Heughan looks for in a significant other. After a few jokes here and there, Heughan handed his card to Balfe to jot down the answer asking her to “keep it clean.”

Some qualities Balfe noted included kindness and an adventurous spirit. She also stated that his ideal partner “must like fitness.” Heughan added that they need to be “great at conversation,” with Balfe simply writing, “good chats.” The Irish actor also wrote “Borderline alco” as one of the qualities.

Heughan said Balfe also liked the same qualities apart from fitness, with Balfe adding, “Yeah, I don’t care about fitness.” Balfe urged viewers who felt they met the qualities they’d discussed to reach Heughan at “[555] 625-2615,” email or send a direct message.

When does Season 7 of ‘Outlander’ premiere?

Season 6 of Outlander was cut short, so the show added the lost episodes to the upcoming season. The 16-episode season will air in mid-2023 and will pick up where the sixth season left off.

In Season 6, the Christie family’s arrival spelled doom for Claire. With the Revolutionary War on the horizon, Claire knows what’s in store, but her husband is in a dilemma of what to do given his loyalty to the crown.

The seventh season is expected to continue with Claire in prison after being charged with a crime she didn’t commit. This, coupled with witchcraft accusations, will find Claire facing hanging, and it will be up to Jamie to save her.