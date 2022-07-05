‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Reveals Auditioning for James Bond Is ‘All Very Secret Service’

Sam Heughan has become a global superstar thanks to the role of Jamie Fraser on Outlander. But if things would have gone a little differently, the world would know him as 007. The 42-year-old actor recently revealed what it was like to audition for the role of James Bond back in 2006. And, he confessed that he would “love to throw my oversized hat into the ring again” now that they are looking to replace Daniel Craig.

Sam Heughan | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Sam Heughan auditioned for the role of James Bond in ‘Casino Royale’

During a recent sit-down with Esquire, Heughan talked about the biggest role he’s ever auditioned for during his career — James Bond. Heughan recalled that when Casino Royale was in the works back in 2006, he was “called in” for an audition because they were “looking into a younger James Bond.”

“It was such a strange experience, but I enjoyed it,” Heughan said. “I went in with a script and they were like, ‘We might get you to read something from this scene.’ But they don’t tell you what it’s from. After that I was taken upstairs and I met Barbara Broccoli and Martin Campbell, the director at the time.”

The ‘Outlander’ star says auditioning for 007 is ‘all very secret service’

Heughan recalled that on the table in the audition room was a golden gun, which he guessed was a reference to the Bond film The Man With the Golden Gun. The Scot says they all sat around “a very large wooden table and talked a little bit about Bond.” But, at the same time, they didn’t talk about Bond.

“It was strange, as they didn’t want to talk about Bond, but they talked about Bond. It’s all very secret service,” Heughan said.

The Outlander star agreed that just about every British actor has had their name attached to the iconic role at some point. And, if they work their way back to him, he would definitely be interested in taking over for Daniel Craig.

“I think everyone is always trying to second guess them. But I think the role’s fantastic, and I’d love to throw my oversized hat into the ring again if they are! It’d be nice to see a Scottish Bond again,” Heughan said.

Who is Sam Heughan up against for the role of James Bond?

Craig took his final turn as the MI6 spy in 2021’s No Time To Die. Ever since the film’s release, fans have been wondering who would take over the role that Craig has played for 15 years.

Heughan believes they will once again be looking for “a younger Bond,” like they were back in 2006. But producers haven’t dropped any hints about what direction they are going.

In addition to Heughan, the names that most often get brought up when talking about Bond include Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba. They are the top group in the Bond odds at the UK betting houses. But, it’s also quite possible Broccoli and her team will choose to go with an unknown actor.

