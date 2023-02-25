‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Reveals Which Cast Member He Turns to for Advice

Outlander is a popular historical drama television series that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. The show is based on the best-selling book series by Diana Gabaldon, and follows the story of Claire Randall, a nurse from the 20th century who is mysteriously transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. There, she finds herself caught up in the Jacobite rising and falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a Scottish warrior.

With its intricate storytelling, compelling characters, and stunning scenery, Outlander has become a beloved show for fans of both historical fiction and romance. One of the reasons for the show’s success is the chemistry between lead actors, Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe. But, as it turns out, their connection goes beyond the screen.

Sam Heughan has close relationships with his fellow ‘Outlander’ cast members

Sam Heughan attends “Waypoints: An Evening with Sam Heughan” in 2022 I Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Heughan’s big break came in 2014 when he was chosen to play Jamie Fraser on Outlander. The actor has always been open about the close relationships he has forged with his Outlander co-stars on and off the set. One of his closest relationships is with Graham McTavish, who played Dougal MacKenzie in the show. Heughan and McTavish’s friendship goes beyond the typical working relationship, as they have collaborated on a book and a TV series.

The book, titled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, explores their travels through Scotland, delving into the country’s history, culture, and whisky. It also touches on their personal lives, including their experiences working on Outlander. The book was well-received by fans and cemented Heughan and McTavish’s status as friends on and off the screen.

The pair’s collaboration didn’t end there. They also starred in the Starz travel series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham. In the show, the duo explored the beauty and history of Scotland, taking on various challenges and immersing themselves in local customs. The show was a success, and fans loved seeing Heughan and McTavish’s friendship in action.

Sam Heughan reveals that he turns to his TV wife Caitríona Balfe for advice

Despite his close bond with McTavish, Heughan admitted in an episode of Vanity Fair’s Game Show that it’s Balfe he seeks out for advice. In the episode, Heughan and Balfe played a game of who knows the other best. From their interaction, one could clearly tell that Heughan trusts his TV wife’s opinion and values her input.

It’s easy to see why Heughan would turn to Balfe for guidance. The two have been working together on Outlander since its inception and have shared countless intimate scenes as their characters, Jamie and Claire Fraser. The pair’s on-screen chemistry has earned them numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase. However, it’s their off-screen friendship that truly sets them apart.

‘Outlander’ will be coming to an end after Season 8

The news doesn't stop with Season 8. #Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been officially greenlit! https://t.co/knuMbE3K9f pic.twitter.com/eaUw4K3trN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

As Outlander fans eagerly await the premiere of the show’s seventh season, it was announced that the series will end after Season 8. STARZ announced in January that they would renew the historical drama for an eighth and final season. The news was accompanied by a video teasing the conclusion of the series, which featured the show’s key couple.

It’s bittersweet to know that the show will soon be coming to a close. Happily, STARZ has ordered a prequel series on Jamie Fraser’s parents called Outlander: Blood of My Blood. With Heughan and Balfe’s close relationship, it’s clear that the pair will continue to support each other on and off-screen.