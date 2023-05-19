‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Offer Fans Major Updates on the Final Season

Outlander fans couldn’t be happier about the show’s return this summer. But as the season 7 premiere draws near, attention has shifted to the show’s final season.

While fans are still grappling with the show’s impending end, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe just dropped a major update about the final season.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

Caitriona Balfe reveals major update on the final season of ‘Outlander’

Starz confirmed that season 8 will be Outlander’s final outing a few months ago. The news of the show’s final season surprised viewers, especially since author Diana Gabaldon’s books will conclude with the upcoming tenth novel.

Despite the disappointment, fans are thrilled to see Outlander return for two more seasons.

In a recent interview on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, the actor revealed that production is almost underway for the final season of the time-traveling drama. Balfe didn’t give any specific dates, but she did say that filming would begin around the same time season 7 premieres.

“We’re about to start shooting, in a few months, our eighth season but our seventh season is starting to air on June 16th on Lionsgate + (STARZ in the US),” she stated.

The filming news is sure to excite Outlander fans. It also means that there shouldn’t be any delays in releasing the final season, barring any future issues.

Sam Heughan shares his thoughts on season 8 of ‘Outlander’

Balfe isn’t the only one who has shared some exciting news about the final season of Outlander. Heughan, who plays Balfe’s on-screen romance, recently opened up about the decision to end the series in season 8.

On the podcast HappySadConfused, the actor revealed the atmosphere on set completely changed once everyone heard the news. The cast and crew learned about the show’s fate while filming season 7.

“The end of this, season 7, suddenly you could feel it on set. Everyone was starting to go, ‘Oh, actually, we’re going to come back and do this one more time and that’s it,” he explained. “Everyone was getting pretty emotional about it.”

Heughan noted that it is going to be “really sad” to say farewell to everyone after they finish season 8. He also confessed that the show’s end is going to make everyone’s lives different.

Unfortunately, Heughan didn’t reveal any details about how the series is going to wrap up. But it’s definitely safe to say that everyone on set has developed a close bond over the past seven seasons.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe praise each other ahead of the final season

In her interview, Balfe admitted that she is still happy to discuss the series, despite the coming end. She also went into great detail about how Outlander has shaped her life and career.

Just like fans, Balfe revealed that it will be difficult saying goodbye to her co-stars. She has also grown quite attached to her character, Claire Fraser, whom she described as “incredible.”

“This job, it’s a joy. I’ve worked with the same people pretty much now for 10 years, that’s my gang, that’s my crew. And this character, she’s incredible,” she stated. “I’ve gotten to do so much and been so stretched as an actor because of who she is.”

Balfe, of course, has also built a deep friendship with Heughan during their time on set. The two have also been vocal about their relationship outside of the show and frequently complement each other in the media.

Balfe has characterized Heughan as being “kind” and a “great friend.” After working together for all these years, Heughan feels the same.

“Caitríona and I get on very well, and I’m very lucky,” Heughan shared. “She’s extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun.”

Season 7 of Outlander is set to premiere on June 16. Starz has yet to reveal when the final season will air.