‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Open Up About Jamie and Claire’s ‘Codependent’ Relationship

Are Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) on-screen love story in Outlander unmatched in television today? Sam and Caitriona have officially settled the debate and Outlander fans will be thrilled to hear what they think about the couple’s epic romance.

In a recent interview, the pair spilled the tea on the characters’ relationship and how they see each other. While the two clearly have a strong relationship, Sam and Caitriona admitted that their characters experience a little co-dependency from time to time.

‘Outlander’ stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe dish on Jamie and Claire’s ‘co-dependent’ relationship

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Sam and Caitriona shared their thoughts on Jamie and Claire’s romance on Outlander. Starz shared the video on Twitter, and viewers got a unique look at what the actors think about their characters’ on-screen relationship.

“So I think some of the best things about them is they’re obviously very different people from very different times,” Balfe stated. “We will say that maybe they err on the slight side of co-dependency. But they very much allow each to be themselves. And I think that that’s one of the most beautiful things about them, is that within their co-dependency, they give each other the freedom to be who they really are.”

Heughan added that he enjoys the fact that Jamie and Claire always accept the reality of their situation and the things they have experienced. He also admitted that both characters are still learning new things about one another despite their age.

The clip comes ahead of the show’s highly anticipated seventh season, which features Jamie and Claire facing a whole new set of obstacles, including the American Revolution.

Here’s what is ahead for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in season 7 of ‘Outlander’

As the seventh season of Outlander unfolds, viewers will see Claire incarcerated in Wilmington, having been accused of Malva Christie’s (Jessica Reynolds) murder. Meanwhile, her husband Jamie, who has been separated from her by the conniving Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his Committee of Safety, is on a race against time to save her from the gallows.

While Jamie and Claire have their own personal battles to fight, the upcoming American Revolution looms large. The two will undoubtedly get pulled into the war, but whether or not they walk away unscathed is another matter altogether.

Season 7 of Outlander is based on two books by author Diana Gabaldon. This includes A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone. As viewers are likely away, season 6 was shortened because of Caitriona’s pregnancy and the pandemic. With that in mind, Starz has added a few more episodes to season 7.

‘Outlander’ fans finally get to hear the new opening sequence for season 7

Ahead of the premiere of season 7 this summer, Starz revealed that Sinead O’Connor will perform the opening song for Outlander this season. The singer’s rendition of “The Skye Boat Song” is a change of pace for the series but still captures the beauty of everything that is Outlander.

The theme song, of course, changes every year and usually offers a few clues about what’s ahead for Jamie and Claire. This time around, the opening sequence features a reference to the buckets of water that were used to extinguish the fire at the Big House at Fraser’s Ridge.

We also get a brief glimpse of a young couple holding handles, which might indicate that Young Ian (John Bell) and Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small) are set for a romance of their own.

Starz has not set an official premiere date for season 7 of Outlander. But fans can expect the time-traveling romance to air sometime this summer.