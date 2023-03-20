‘Outlast’: Javier Colón Says the Episodes Didn’t Show How Brian Got ‘Tricked’

Netflix’s new reality TV competition show challenges survivalists to endure the Alaskan forest for a chance at a million-dollar payday. One team played an aggressive game, forcing multiple competitors to tap out. After the show aired, Javier Colón claimed the episodes didn’t portray how his teammate Brian Kahrs got “tricked,” causing him to fire his flare gun.

Brian Kahrs quit ‘Outlast’

Outlast kicked off with 16 survivalists split into teams of four forced to survive in an Alaskan forest with basic supplies. When the “lone wolves” couldn’t take it anymore, they would tap out by firing a flare gun.

By episode 4, Team Alpha went on to the offense and began sabotaging other groups to force them to exit the competition.

They approached Team Bravo, which consisted of Javier Colón and Brian “Rambo” Kahrs, with an alliance to convince others to join their camp only to reject them, forcing them out of the game.

“Playing dirty” didn’t sit well with Brian and Javier, but Team Alpha continued their plan by stealing Team Delta’s (Dawn Nelson and Joel Hungate) sleeping bags. Wanting to take a stand against evil, Brian snuck out of his camp and secretly quit. His move forced Javier out of the game as well because Dawn and Joel also left, and Team Charlie refused to accept him.

Javier Colón says ‘Outlast’ episodes didn’t show how Brian got ‘tricked’

A week after the show premiered on Netflix, Javier claimed in a YouTube comment that more happened off-screen that caused Brian to leave the competition.

According to the California native, he cut down 27 trees to make their log cabin which helped them sleep well and would have accommodated Dawn and Joel. Additionally, Javier stated he and his teammate stayed fed around three pounds of mussels daily and nourished with herbal teas he made.

However, they began having issues when Team Alpha’s leader, Jill Ashock and Paul Preece, who defected from Team Delta and switched to Charlie, messed with Brian’s psyche.

Javier stated the episodes didn’t “properly show how Brian got tricked,” explaining that Jill and Paul caused his teammate to spiral by planting “seeds of doubt.” The California-based nomad believes Dawn and Joel would have teamed up with Bravo had Brian not left and formed a “dominant force with the most experienced people out there.”

Brian and Javier worked together on Team Bravo in ‘Outlast’

59-year-old Florida-based construction worker Brian planned to enter the competition as a “workhorse” and helped Javier create a log cabin for a shelter. Colorado natives Corey Johnson and Timothy Spears were also initial members of Bravo, but they both quit by episode 2.

The inexperienced survivalists couldn’t take the cold nights and grew tired of Javier’s “micromanaging,” leading to them firing their flare guns. Despite their differences, Javier and Brian formed a strong team and aligned with Team Alpha to share Dungeness crabs when the groups received traps.

They decided to try and survive the longest until Alpha approached them with a more offensive plan. Jill suggested the group encourage other members to join their camp, but they refused, forcing the player out of the game. It immediately turned off Brian, who considered it immoral to treat someone like that. The two saw Team Alpha steal Dawn and Joel’s sleeping bags before one of the coldest nights, crossing the line for Brian.

Knowing Javier would convince him otherwise, the construction worker snuck out early in the morning and fired his flare, much to the satisfaction of Team Alpha. In his farewell letter, the Florida native said he didn’t want to stoop low to win the game and thanked Javier for sharing his knowledge. Outlast is available to watch on Netflix.