‘Outlast’: Jill Ashock Says ‘I Never Will’ Speak to Justin Court

It looked like life-long bonds were formed on Netflix’s Outlast. However, there was also trust that was broken. Jill Ashock revealed she doesn’t plan to speak to Justin Court again after working together.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Outlast Season 1 Episode 8.]

What happened between ‘Outlast’ contestants Jill Ashock and Justin Court?

The season started with the 16 contestants randomly picking their teams. Amber Asay, Lee Ettinger, Ashock, and Court made it into Camp Alpha on the reality TV show. But it was clear that Ashock wasn’t looking forward to working with other people, and neither was Court. The show, which has actor Jason Bateman as an executive producer, has one rule. They have to be in a team to win.

“Man-Down” showed Ashock and Asay hiking to the island while low-tied to find their crab traps. This was after Court failed to complete the raft after all the other camps. The women were successful in finding two crab pots, but after the tide came in, they were surrounded by near-freezing water.

The below 40 degrees water reached their chest, risking hypothermia. They got out and rushed back to camp to get warm. Court didn’t keep the fire going while they were away, which led to a huge argument between him and Ashock.

“I know you heard us hollering at you,” Ashock told the camera. “I know that you responded when she yelled at you to come help us, and you didn’t do it. I don’t know if it was just tunnel vision that we continue to see in Justin working on the boat, but it’s just disrespectful.”

Ashock says she hasn’t talked to Court after the show

Amber Asay, Jill Ashock, and Justin Court on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

The women were at odds with Court multiple times throughout filming. That hasn’t changed since they returned home.

“Neither of us have spoken with Justin,” Ashock revealed to Tudum. “I think for myself, I never will. I have nothing I want to say to that man at all — I don’t even know if I want to call him a man.”

The private investigator was happy that she didn’t finish the season with the blacksmith. “That was pretty cool when Justin finally left us alone,” Jill says. “We could build our own place, just us, and it was so much better. We fortified that thing so much better than any man ever thought of doing.”

How did ‘Outlast’ contestant Justin Court leave the show?

Amber Asay, Jill Ashock, and Justin Court on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Court and the women bounced back after that blowup. They took Delta’s sleeping bags later, leading to them quitting the game. But problems arose again in “Desperate Measures.”

Ashock accused Court of going through her bag. She claimed they were scared he would eat their fish rations. Court said he didn’t want to eat it because he felt unwell and had an accident. Ashock then brought up him lying about a fart last night.

Court left their camp to join Camp Charlie. However, they changed their mind about accepting him after Ashock told them they believed he was stealing. The blacksmith then had to leave the game.