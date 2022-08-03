‘Overlord’ Season 4 Episode 5: Fans Answer Who Is the Better Chair, Shalltear or Cocytus

Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 has the appropriate title of “In Pursuit of the Land of the Dwarves,” introducing a new arc that will include the Dwarf Kingdom. Anime lead Ainz Ooal Gown previously used Shalltear as a chair as a means of punishment, but the other floor guardians didn’t necessarily forget about that. Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 finds Ainz with the question of who is the better chair – Shalltear or Cocytus?

‘Overlord’ Season 4 Episode 5 brings Shalltear and Cocytus back into the picture

L-R: Demiurge (voiced by Masayuki Katô), Aura (voiced by Emiri Kato), Mare (voiced by Yumi Uchiyama), Cocytus (voiced by Kenta Miyake), Albedo (voiced by Yumi Hara), Shalltear (voiced by Sumire Uesaka) | FUNimation Entertainment

Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 makes it clear that something ominous is rising on the horizon. Albedo and Demiurge are left to their own devices while Ainz is traveling to the Dwarf Kingdom for further advantages. However, he’s about to witness the kingdom’s issues for himself, and he’ll have to decide whether to keep his cards close to his chest or not.

Shalltear and Cocytus are often underutilized in the show, but this episode allows them to blossom in their own light. They both continue with their goal to impress Ainz, although Cocytus is embarrassed when one of his units questions one of Ainz’s decisions. As a result, he gets on all fours to offer the lead character a seat as his own punishment. Overlord finds Cocytus asking Ainz if he’s a better chair than Shalltear, although the question confuses him.

‘Overlord’ fans argue Cocytus is a better chair than Shalltear

The Overlord Reddit directly argued who they believe is the better chair between Shalltear and Cocytus. The image imagines each of the characters deconstructed into the shape of chairs and descriptors for each of them. However, it firmly sides with the notion that Cocytus is the better Overlord chair, and the comments support that statement.

For Shalltear, the post summarizes that she’s undead, loud, distracting, and didn’t offer to be a seat. Meanwhile, Cocytus’ summary describes him as quiet, respectful, having cooling functions, and offered himself as a seat without Ainz asking.

One Redditor alluded to the fact that Ainz has cold resistance, but he doesn’t have “cringe immunity” – Cocytus is therefore the winner.

Other comments believe that the post is hilarious and have no idea what they’re even looking at. However, several Redditors explained how other floor guardians could make for a better chair in Overlord, such as Albedo.

When does episode 6 air?

Overlord made it clear that the chair punishment is a recurring meme. Therefore, it’s possible that audiences could see this joke reemerge in future episodes. However, Overlord Season 4 Episode 6 will clearly continue the Dwarf Kingdom arc, as things could potentially start getting very serious soon.

Episode 6 will hit Crunchyroll on Aug. 9, but it will release at different times depending on the given timezone. It will be available starting at 6 a.m. PT or 9 a.m. ET.

