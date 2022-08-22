Paget Berry From ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Is Engaged – He Knew This Was Forever Months Ago

Paget Berry added another ring to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht engagement train. A week after Jenna MacGillivray announced she was engaged, Berry too popped the question to girlfriend Johana Mills.

Berry posted about the engagement on Instagram, sharing how it was “love at first sight” and joked about knowing she was the one after taking her for messy Mexican food on their first date.

“The food apart there is no one I’d rather laugh, life with, cry, dance, and attempt all sorts of accents with than you Johana, I am so proud of you and all that you are achieving, and I am super stoked to be your Fiancé and future husband,” he wrote along with a photo slideshow.

Paget knew he found ‘the one’ last year

Berry went public with his relationship in 2021 and talked about what it was that drew him to her. “It’s hard to explain, she makes it effortless,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in December. “The long-term goal in that respect, obviously, me being in yachting. [And now] yachting is not my long-term [plan] sort of. I mean, it has been. It’s my 11th year now going into it next year.”

Paget Berry, Jenna MacGillivray, Adam Glick, Captain Glenn Shephard | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

“Now I’ve met somebody who’s not in yachts and who I actually really want to have a future with and to build with,” he added. “And yeah, we’re sort of making tentative plans for the next couple of years. You know, it might sound weird saying that. But when you’re with somebody, you just sort of know.”

Paget wasn’t talking about getting engaged months ago but he knew this was forever

When he spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Berry said he was happier than he’s ever been. “I’m happy,” he said. “I’m happier in general, really. And it’s not dependent all on one person, of course. But I just feel like I have a goal. I’m happy in my job. I’m happy with my partner. Sort of the stars aligned, so to speak.”

Paget Berry and Johana Mills | Photo Paget Berry Instagram

At the time, Berry and Mills had been dating for about six months. Berry told Showbiz Cheat Sheet they hadn’t talked about getting engaged – yet. “We are taking it as in one step at a time, but we have an eye on the bigger picture,” Berry said. “We’re both very madly in love, so it’s one of those things that could happen.”

One aspect that seems to work well for the couple is that Mills isn’t a yachtie, which Berry said he appreciated. Also, she didn’t know who he was when they first started dating. But her friends clued her in. “I think obviously as girls do, she had friends and she was showing them pictures of who I was,” he recalled. “And her friend was like, ‘Do you know who that is?’ And she’s like, ‘No.’ That’s Paget from Below Deck. She’s like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s on a reality TV show.’”

Ciara Duggan is happy for Paget now that he is engaged

Berry, who was previously engaged to Ciara Duggan from Below Deck Sailing Yacht parted amicably and Duggan was happy that Berry found love. Duggan addressed Berry’s engagement on her Instagram story. “No hate here, life is too short for that,” she wrote. “If they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Adding, “Besides who do you think gave him advice on how to ask her out in the first place?”