A Pair of Walter White’s Iconic Underwear Sold for Over 6 Times Its Expected Price to a Surprising Bidder

Breaking Bad remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time, still making headlines years after its final season. One of the series’ most memorable props, Walter White’s underwear, recently went up for auction. And it sold for over six times its expected price.

1 of the most recognizable ‘Breaking Bad’ scenes features Walter White in his tighty-whities

The critically acclaimed Breaking Bad premiered in 2008 and ran for five seasons until 2013. Created by Vince Gilligan, it follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who beings cooking and selling methamphetamine to provide for his family after his cancer diagnosis.

The series garnered attention for its complex characters, gripping plot, and stunning cinematography. Breaking Bad won numerous awards, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, and became widely regarded as one of the greatest television dramas of all time.

Over its five-season run, the show featured several iconic symbols. But Walter White’s underwear is one of the most recognizable.

"He's easily the most professional/immature person I've ever met in my entire life." Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) and Vince Gilligan reflect on @BryanCranston's on-set demeanor and the hilarious story behind those tighty-whities in the #BreakingBad pilot https://t.co/geqA6VKfHa pic.twitter.com/UOBL2VvY2J — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2019

In the pilot episode, Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, famously wears tighty-whities while driving an RV through the desert. Gilligan has noted that the underwear was meant to represent Walter’s vulnerability and emasculation.

“[Bryan Cranston] said to me, ‘What kind of underpants would Walt wear?'” Gilligan recalled in an Inside Breaking Bad clip. “And I wanted to say, ‘Y’know, tighty-whities.’ And before I could, he said, ‘Well it should be like tighty-whities, right?’ Cause they’re stupider-looking. You look more vulnerable wearing them.”

Other iconic symbols from the show include the pink teddy bear, which had half its face melted off, and the Los Pollos Hermanos fast-food chain.

Walter White’s underwear sells for 6 times its expected price

Walter’s underwear became a popular item for Breaking Bad fans. And recently, a pair of his iconic briefs went up for auction.

The underwear was expected to sell for around $5,000. But the final bid came in at a whopping $32,000.

A company called SAXX Underwear bought the underwear. And on its Twitter page, the brand teased marketing plans for the prop.

“We simply could not let another man subject his nether regions to these,” the company’s tweet reads. “Stay tuned, gentlemen,”

Other ‘Breaking Bad’ props auctioned off over the years

Walter’s underwear is not the only Breaking Bad prop to sell for a high price. In fact, several other items from the show have sold for pretty significant sums.

US actor Bryan Cranston tries on a prop hat for his Walter White/Heisenberg character from the AMC television series “Breaking Bad” at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, November 10, 2015, during a memorabilia donation ceremony. | Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

In early 2023, the El Camino driven by Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in 2019’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie sold to an undisclosed buyer for $23,650.

Walt’s favorite book, Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman, sold at auction for $65,000. His famous red key fob was picked up for $8,400

Two versions of the iconic pink teddy bear seen on the show were purchased for $20,000 each. And the bell used by Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) bell went for a whopping $26,750.

Tuco’s (Raymond Cruz) grill was auctioned off for $20,250. Jesse Pinkman’s Hello Kitty phone went for $4,600. And his iconic hazmat suit sold for $3,100.