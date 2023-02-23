Pamela Anderson Reveals She ‘Gave Up on Life’ Before Landing This Role

Pamela Anderson re-entered the spotlight with the release of her recent book and Netflix special. Her sons encouraged her to tell her story in a documentary. Viewers have enjoyed how open and authentic Anderson is in the film. She has shared about the rough times in her life before. A while ago, she mentioned that she once thought about giving up on everything.

Pamela Anderson has a new documentary about her life

Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anderson has a long history in television. One of her early roles was Lisa from Home Improvement. She would see a rise in popularity after she became a series regular in Baywatch. She also has starred in plenty of movies, but she left the spotlight until recently.

In January 2023, Anderson garnered attention again for the release of her memoir. The book’s title is Love, Pamela, and it details her life through storytelling and poetry. Around the same time, Netflix created a documentary about the star. The newest film provides exclusive insight into the actor’s private writings and the history of ex-husbands.

Her book and the documentary allowed her to “reclaim her voice.” Anderson used the time to be candid and control the narrative around rough subjects. Fans cannot wait to see what else Anderson plans to do.

Pamela Anderson ‘had given up’ during the pandemic

Recently, Anderson sat down for an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show, and she talked about her time during COVID-19. She stated that she was “having weird times” and doing various things at home. During the lockdown, her mental health reached a low point.

“I was on the ranch doing who knows what, drinking beer, getting fat. I was ridiculous. I’d given up! I had given up,” Anderson expressed. “I felt like I was a spawning salmon coming home to die. I was just like, ‘Get me home.” Everything was just compounding.”

Anderson experienced stress from an accumulation of failed relationships and other mishaps. Drew Barrymore could relate since she “gave up on life” at one point as well. Anderson tried to get through it by channeling her inner child self. She posted pictures of her 5-year-old self and embraced her.

By doing so, Anderson decided to find a role on Broadway. In 2022, she got the part of Roxie Hart in the production of Chicago. The play was the first time she performed since 2019.

The reception to ‘Pamela, a Love Story’

Pamela Anderson received a standing ovation for her debut theatrical performance as Roxie Hart in Broadway's #Chicago on opening night.???https://t.co/hrb2yPylGY pic.twitter.com/cuUNCw0oGE — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 14, 2022

Overall, Pamela, a Love Story has received praise from casual viewers and critics. It has a very high rating on review sites like Rotten Tomatoes. However, some have a few criticisms about the movie.

The documentary goes over specific subjects lightly. It glosses over Anderson’s affiliation with figures like Vladimir Putin. Additionally, the film does not discuss her MeToo comments. Nonetheless, the Netflix special contributes to the conversation about the public’s interest in major scandals.