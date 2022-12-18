Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Had a Metallic Theme Going Long Before Sterling and Bronze

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews recently expanded their family by welcoming a baby boy. Along with their 22-month-old daughter Sterling, the Mahomes are now the parents of a son they named Patrick “Bronze” Lavone Mahomes III. The metallic theme of naming their children Sterling and Bronze wasn’t lost on fans. But this is a theme the couple had going on long before they had children.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are in 'pure baby bliss'

After the arrival of Baby Bronze, an insider dished to Us Weekly that Mahomes and Matthews were in “pure baby bliss.” Their families are currently “circulating in and out” to help out with things around the house, while the couple is “happy with their growing family” and they “love spending time with their new son.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced his son’s arrival via Instagram, where he posted a photo of his son’s pajama-clad feet as he laid on a blanket printed with the “Mahomes” name. The baby’s first piece of jewelry was also on display — a diamond chain embellished with the name “Bronze.”

When asked about the baby’s name, Mahomes said his brother Jackson came up with the idea of “Bronze” when they were trying to find something that’s “unique and different.” They decided to go with that name because “it fits perfectly with Sterling.”

The metallic theme was going on long before Sterling and Bronze

Mahomes told reporters that his son’s name “works out well” for many different reasons. One is that he can be defined by his own name, not his father’s. The name also gives Bronze a commonality he can share with his big sister.

“He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick,” Mahomes explained “And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

It’s obvious that the metallic theme is important in the Mahomes family, and it’s been that way for a while. Before Patrick and Brittany welcomed their son and daughter, they were already the parents of two dogs — Steel and Silver.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ dogs Silver and Steel have their own Instagram account

Both Mahomes and Matthews are big dog lovers, and before they became parents they often highlighted their dogs in their social media posts. Per Distractify, Steel is a pit bull who Mahomes has described as “an awesome dog — very loving, very energetic.” The QB has also called the dog his best friend. He later adopted Silver, a Cane Corso, during the Chiefs’ off-season.

“When we got Silver, we were trying to think of a name that goes with Steel. We thought of Sterling and I said no, when I have a daughter one day I want that to be her name,” Matthews explained after giving birth to her daughter. “So then we came up with Silver instead for our pup. So now we have Steel, Silver, and Sterling.”

Steel and Silver have become so popular among Chiefs fans that they got their own Instagram account — which currently has over 200K followers. That’s about half the population of Kansas City.