Patrick Mahomes’ Best Quotes About Fatherhood as He and Brittany Welcome Their Second Child ‘Bronze’

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have welcomed their second child. The couple announced their son’s birth on Nov. 28 and named him Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. However, their little one will actually go by “Bronze.” The NFL quarterback stated that he was set on naming his son after him, but it was his brother Jackson who came up with the nickname “Bronze.”

The pair already have one daughter Sterling, who Patrick has gushed about in the past. So while the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller celebrates the birth of his second child, we’re taking a look back at some of the sweetest things he said about his first baby, plus how Sterling likes being a big sister.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III ??11/28/22 7lbs 8oz ? @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

Doing a TV commercial with his daughter

In September, Patrick and Sterling starred in an Oakley commercial together. During his weekly guest spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) The Drive show, the athlete explained how that whole thing came about.

“Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and Mia (sibling) in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful,” Patrick told the host. “I thought they had a great idea and I agreed to put them both in there. We always talk about it, but children are the future of this world.”

Patrick’s little girl may already realize her dad plays football

Something else the NFL star revealed on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) The Drive is that even though she’s not even 2 years old yet, Sterling may already know that her dad plays football. At least according to his wife.

“Brittany says that she recognizes that I’m playing football, but I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on,” Patrick said. “She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now, she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore. It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up.”

Patrick shared on the radio program that nowadays Sterling picks him out when he’s on TV saying: “I have a couple of commercials out now. I’ll be sitting there playing with her and the TV is on and I’ll pop up in a commercial, and she’s like, ‘dada dada’, and she’s pointing at the TV. That’s a proud moment.”

Patrick Mahomes kisses his daughter Sterling before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sterling’s visits to the football field on game day

Whether or not Sterling recognizes what her dad does, Patrick told Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) that she has visited him at work a few times.

“She’s been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn’t really know what was going on. This is the first time she actually got to be on the field,” Patrick recalled when Brittany brought her to a Thursday night game earlier in the year. “It was past her bedtime, that’s why I didn’t expect her to be at the game, but it was cool to see her on the field before the game. She had to leave pretty quickly because she got really tired, real fast.”

What the quarterback loves the most about having a holiday off

While the Chiefs happen to play on the same day some holidays take place, Patrick does enjoy getting to have those off from time to time so he can spend time with his family.

“For me, it was just getting away … and just being with the fam. You miss some time when you’re in season with the baby growing up,” he admitted on The Drive. “So to get to spend a full week with her is awesome.”

And when it comes to the new baby Bronze and how Sterling likes being a big sister, Patrick said: “She’s figuring it out. She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that. I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why mom has someone else that’s not her she’s holding all the time, so she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her don’t throw him like a toy baby.”