Patrick Mahomes Has the Best Way to Hide Christmas Presents From Brittany Matthews

The holidays can be a very busy time for a lot of people. For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this time of year has been pretty hectic as well. The NFL star is putting in the work on the football field as his team is poised to make the playoffs, he’s also planning a wedding with his fiancée Brittany Matthews, and he’s tending to dad duties taking care of their 9-month-old daughter Sterling. At least one thing Mahomes doesn’t have to worry about the season is where to hide the Christmas presents he for his bride-to-be.

Here’s where Matthews gifts go so Mahomes knows she won’t find them.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes smiling and cheering during an NBA game at Madison Square Garden | James Devaney/Getty Images

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since they were teenagers

The Chiefs signal-caller and his future bride have spent several Christmases together because they’ve been together since they were teenagers. Mahomes previously recalled what their first holiday as a couple was like.

“Man, that was back in high school… I had to go to her family’s and she came to mine,” he remembered. “I think at that point we’d been dating for a couple of months so just normal kids showing up at the family dinner type stuff being nervous and everything.”

The quarterback added that it was like the movie Four Christmases as he and Matthews “had to go to each one of our family members’ Christmas parties and spent the whole day going from house to house trying to make sure that we saw everybody.”

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes pose for a photo at the State Farm All-Star event | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Where Mahomes hides all her presents so she can’t find them

During his weekly radio spot with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mahomes spoke about how he shops for Christmas presents since it would be next to impossible for him to go to his local mall and grab gifts without being recognized by fans.

Mahomes revealed that instead of physically going to a store he does a lot of shopping online but doesn’t have the gifts sent to his house.

“A bunch on Amazon and I get it sent to the [Chiefs] facility,” he said before joking, “Don’t tell Brittany.”

Mahomes added that he always has to be careful when getting something for Matthews because “she sees everything so I have to kind of be real sneaky with it so I can try to surprise her every once in a while.”

How the quarterback would react if COVID killed off chicken tenders

Patrick Mahomes warms up before a game at Arrowhead Stadium | Patrick Mahomes warms up before game at Arrowhead Stadium

Another topic Mahomes was asked about not related to football or Christmas is what his reaction is to the rumor that the coronavirus COVID-19 could kill off chicken tenders.

“I’m a big fan of chicken tenders so that’s definitely gonna hurt if that happens,” Mahomes said.

The quarterback is a known lover of ketchup and has admitted that he puts it on just about everything so the show hosts wanted to know if he puts ketchup on his chicken fingers.

“I definitely prefer other things more with my chicken tenders but if those things aren’t there, I will go ketchup. I’m not gonna go chicken tenders just by itself,” Mahomes explained. “I’ll go BBQ sauce first, maybe some honey mustard … and then probably ketchup.”

