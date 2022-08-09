Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been living their best life and now they can show the rest of us just how rich they are with an extravagant investment.

The NFL star and his bride have inked numerous endorsement deals and sponsorships over the last few years. But Mahomes is a key investor in one company that many of his fans never even heard of and it’s been described as a kind of uber for the rich, very rich that is. Here’s more on that and the other big things the couple has been celebrating recently.

The investment Mahomes made to ensure his and Matthews’ comfort

After signing his massive contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $503 million, Mahomes and his wife joined ownership groups. He became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and Matthews has an ownership share in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current.

The Chiefs signal-caller also invested in Airshare. The Kansas City-based company is one in which Mahomes can call a private flight from anywhere at any time to take him to any city he wants. The athlete has access to more than 20 jets and spoke about how being able to hop on a plane whenever he needs to travel has made his life much easier and eliminated certain “hassles.”

“If I’m in Dallas, being able to fly to Kansas City and either be at a practice or a meeting with the coaches or even stop by the house in Kansas City and get what I need there. And then go somewhere else like LA or New York or wherever and be at these business meetings with these companies that I’m partners with,” Mahomes said via Sports Business Journal.

He added: “Obviously, you can try to fly commercial … But it’s such a hassle of getting in and out of airports and security lines and all the different types of stuff. Whereas I’m able to get to these places, save my time, manage my time, be at these meetings. But at the same time not be exhausted and be able to take care of the business I need to take care of on the plane rides so I can really focus on what I really need to focus on.’’

The quarterback says he ‘puts pressure’ on the company sometimes

Mahomes is welcome to bring his family along on the flights, so yes Matthews is flying in comfort and style as well.

In March, the pair utilized a 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 350 to bring them to their wedding in Hawaii and then their honeymoon in St. Barts.

Mahomes acknowledged that Airshare is there whenever he needs it, even when time is of the essence.

“I put a lot of pressure on [Airshare] sometimes,” he revealed. “Same day stuff. It makes it hard on them sometimes, but that’s how life rolls sometimes. They make it happen. There’s never a point where I’m in trouble or get stranded somewhere I don’t need to be.”

Matthews and Mahomes have had lots to celebrate

Mahomes and Matthews have had a lot to celebrate recently. Two months after saying “I do,” the pair announced that they were expecting their second child in a series of photos on Instagram including one of their daughter Sterling holding a sign that read: “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Then in June, they shared a video clip of their gender reveal party and were overjoyed when they learned they were having a boy.

