Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Halloween with his family and dressed in costume for some trick-or-treating with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their daughter Sterling.

Prior to heading out for candy, the signal caller answered some Halloween-themed questions including which treats he dislikes and if he thinks he’d survive till the end of a horror movie. Read on to see his answers and the family’s matching, out-of-this-world costumes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Mahomes family’s Halloween costumes

Back in 2021, the Mahomes family dressed up as three Cruella characters. Brittany dressed as Cruella de Vil, Patrick as a dog catcher, and then 8-month-old Sterling as an adorable Dalmatian dog. Brittany shared photos from a Halloween costume party they attended and won “Best Dressed.” So just how would they top those costumes this year? With some out-of-this-world getups of course.

Little Sterling sported a star costume while her dad wore a sun one and Brittany covered her baby bump with a moon. Brittany shared the photos via social media with the caption: “The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster.”

Earlier in that day, Patrick spoke about his plans for the evening during his weekly spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive in Kansas City and said that they would likely go out trick-or-treating for a little while as a family.

“Sterling is at the age now where she can move around and do some of that stuff, so we’ll probably cruise around the neighborhood at least for a little bit,” he told the show host. “She isn’t a big candy eater anyway, but I think just the experience of going around and being in a costume will be fun for her.”

Patrick reveals which candy he likes and dislikes

During The Drive show on Halloween, the NFL star was also asked about which candy he eats and doesn’t eat.

“I’m a big Reese’s Pieces [fan],” Patrick replied. “Not just the Reese’s [cups] I like the little pieces. That and Jolly Ranchers.” And when it comes to what candy he dislikes the quarterback said: “I can’t just eat dark chocolate. It has to be like a mixture of stuff. Anything that’s rich, dark, mint chocolate-type stuff I’m not a big fan of that.”

Does he think he’d survive till the end in a scary movie?

Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Finally, Patrick answered if he thinks he would live till the very end if he were cast in a scary movie.

“I don’t know if I’d make it the entire time because once it got down to the last person left I don’t know if I could survive,” he explained, before adding: “But I would definitely be one of the last people left because I’d be standing in groups of people and we can all kind of defend each other … I would make sure we got out as a group and try to figure it out together.”

Patrick then revealed that he doesn’t watch a lot of scary movies and the last one he saw was It.