Patrick Mahomes Recalls Meeting Chadwick Boseman and Gives His Thoughts on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie

Just about everyone has been talking about the new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller and his foundation took a group of children to see the movie, which hit theaters on Nov. 11, and was asked what he thought of the latest MCU film. Here’s what Mahomes said about that and meeting the late Chadwick Boseman.

What Mahomes thought of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

During Mahomes’ weekly guest spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive in Kansas City, the host asked him about taking the children to see the movie and his overall opinion of the superhero flick.

“I liked it a lot,” Mahomes answered. “Had some big shoes to fill with Chadwick Boseman. Without giving it away, they did a great job transitioning the best they could.

“It was a little long movie, for me, it was like two hours and 40 minutes, but it was action the entire time, so it was a good one. It’s always cool to be able to give back and go out there and do a little bit to make kids happy. Give them a great day and great moment in their life and inspire them to keep pushing.”

The quarterback previously met the late actor

During their conversation, the host mentioned that Mahomes met Boseman before the actor’s death on Aug. 28, 2020, and Mahomes revealed what he was like.

“[Chadwick] was a great, great dude; really down to earth,” Mahomes shared. “I got to meet him and his fiancée or his wife, can’t remember exactly what they were [at the time], but they were great people and someone you’d want to hang out with at any time.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, voiced her displeasure during last game

The host also asked Mahomes about something that happened on the football field on Nov. 13 when Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco’s helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the game. The athlete replied: “It helped that we saw JuJu after the game and that he was moving around … It was good to see him with a smile on his face so we weren’t as worried … Definitely a bad feeling for me as a quarterback … Any time there’s any big injury like that, or something like that that’s scary.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, had a lot to say about that play during the game as well. She was not pleased at all with the officiating and the fact that Cisco was not being penalized, So she fired off a series of Tweets to let everyone know just how unhappy she was.

“At some point, refs need to be held accountable. THATS A MF FLAG,” she wrote, before adding another tweet that read: “Alright we like hitting people in the head?” Brittany also retweeted others who pointed out the same thing she saw.

The Chiefs ended up winning the game 27-17.