Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving

It’s that time of year again when families all over the U.S. gather for Thanksgiving and that includes many NFL players. While some teams play on the holiday, the Kansas City Chiefs do not so Patrick Mahomes will enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with his family this year.

During a recent radio interview, the quarterback revealed what his favorite side dishes are.

Patrick reveals his favorite side dishes

The signal-caller joined Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive in Kansas City for his weekly guest spot and with the holiday upon us, he was asked the burning question of which side dishes he likes the best.

“So, I saw a map and it said that rolls are the favorite side on the Missouri side and cream corn is the favorite Thanksgiving side on the Kansas side,” host Carrington Harrison stated before asking the athlete what his favorite side is.

“Man, there’s so many. I like to mix ‘em all,” Patrick answered adding, “Whenever you can throw some mashed potatoes, some sweet potatoes, and some Mac n’ cheese all together you can’t miss.”

The quarterback reveals whether Brittany got the pizza she was craving

I ordered a pizza an hour & a half ago, still ain’t got it? KC we all eating pizza tonight or what?? — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 21, 2022

Staying on the topic of food, but turning to Patrick’s wife, Brittany, The Drive host asked if she ever got the pizza she had been tweeting about the previous day.

Patrick confirmed: “She got her pizza. She wasn’t very happy. Got it like two hours after she ordered it, and when you got the pregnant woman at home, and she’s not getting her food, she’s never going to be happy. I’m glad she got it eventually. We had someone run to the store and get it for her.”

And when it comes to what kind of pizza the family likes the best Patrick revealed that he and his bride differ on their topping preferences. “I’m just a traditional pepperoni guy. That’s just who I am,” he said. “I throw honey on there if I’m feeling a little spicy. Brittany [likes] mushrooms, so we had to get two completely different pizzas. I can’t [put] mushrooms on my pizza.”

When their second child is due

Brittany’s pregnancy cravings might last just a little bit longer as they’ll be welcoming their baby pretty soon.

In May, Patrick and Brittany revealed that they were expecting their second child. The following month they had a reveal party and found out they’re having a boy. The little one is due in early 2023. Brittany previously gushed about having another child before the current NFL season wraps up.

“Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos,” she tweeted with a teary-eyed and a red heart emoji.

The couple’s daughter, Sterling Skye, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.