Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Bromance Was Forged When They Both Disappointed Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s bromance is well-known among Kansas City Chiefs fans. But the quarterback and the tight end don’t share inside info about their friendship very often. That changed recently when Mahomes showed up on an episode of Travis’ New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The teammates shared the origin story of their friendship, which continues to this day. It even makes Mahomes’ wife jealous.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce | David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s bromance dates back to the QB’s rookie year

Mahomes and Kelce’s friendship began during the quarterback’s rookie year, specifically on August 12, 2017. It was a Saturday, and the Chiefs had just wrapped their fourth and final preseason game.

Head coach Andy Reid told the team that the following morning there would be a 15-minute walkthrough at Arrowhead Stadium at eight o’clock. But according to Mahomes, the rookies wanted to celebrate the end of training camp.

“So I set eight alarms on my phone (for the next morning), I have them all, I go out with the rookies. I get out there and of course, I see ol’ Travis Kelce out at the same spot that I’m out at, and Trav is like, ‘Come on, all y’all come over to the table, let’s do this and have a great time,’” Mahomes recalled.

The bromance was forged when they both disappointed Head Coach Andy Reid

After their fun night out, Mahomes said he went to sleep. But when he woke up, it wasn’t because of an alarm.

“I look at the TV and I see 8:15 on the TV screen. I didn’t put my phone on the charger,” Mahomes revealed.

The QB says that he immediately jumped in his car and drove as fast as possible to the stadium. When he arrived, his teammates and coaches were already in the walkthrough.

“So I sit in the locker room and I’m shaking my head, and I’m getting the max fine and I feel like an idiot. The first question they ask me is, ‘Were you with Travis?’” Mahomes said. “I was like, ‘No, no — why would you even ask that?’”

What Mahomes didn’t know was that Kelce had also arrived late. The tight end had made it to the Chief’s facility just five minutes before the quarterback.

It was the last time Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were late

At this point in the story, Kelce chimed in to add his perspective. “Dude, I’m coming into the building like, f**k man.’ I can’t even look this guy (Andy Reid) in the eye. I feel like the worst teammate ever. and they are like, ‘Were you with Pat last night? Where’s Pat?’” Kelce said.

“And I’m just like, ‘That’s my dog man, that’s my dog, I’m not alone!’”

That was the moment the famous Mahomes/Kelce bromance was forged, and it was also the last time either one has been late. Describing their off-the-field friendship in 2022, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce said that “it’s such a big bromance,” even Mahomes’ wife Brittany is “jealous.”

