Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fan-Favorite Sketch Offended Cast Members: ‘I Always Hated It’

Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley left an immense impression with their Saturday Night Live skit. Long-time fans continue to hail it as one of the funniest sketches in the late-night sketch show’s history. Meanwhile, previous cast members don’t understand the hype and find it horribly offensive. Nevertheless, Swayze and Farley are both legendary figures that continue to brighten up the lives of their fans.

Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley starred in a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch together

Saturday Night Live Season 16 Episode 4 saw Swayze host and star in sketches with Farley and other cast members. The 1990 episode also brought Mariah Carey on as the musical guest. Swayze and Farley starred in a sketch titled “Chippendales Audition” along with Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers, and Jan Hooks.

The skit follows Swayze and Farley as they compete against one another in an audition to become the next wild and sexy Chippendales dancer. They strip down and show off their dance moves in front of the decision-makers before hearing which one of them earned the final spot.

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members didn’t like Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley’s sketch

“Chippendales Audition” didn’t rub some of the Saturday Night Live cast members the right way, especially when it came to how it depicted Farley. Bob Odenkirk and Chris Rock spoke out against the sketch in Tanner Colby and Tom Farley’s book, The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts. They said that they were shocked that it got approval. Furthermore, Rock explained that Farley only did it because he was in a bad place “mentally” and wanted the audience to like him.

“I didn’t like the fact that the first thing he became known for was that Chippendales thing, which I hated.,” Odenkirk said. “F***ing lame, weak bulls***. I can’t believe anyone liked it enough to put it on the show. F*** that sketch. He never should have done it.”

“’Chippendales’ was a weird sketch,” Rock said. “I always hated it. The joke of it is basically, ‘We can’t hire you because you’re fat.’ I mean, he’s a fat guy, and you’re going to ask him to dance with no shirt on. OK. That’s enough. You’re gonna get that laugh. But when he stops dancing you have to turn it in his favor. There’s no turn there. There’s no comic twist to it. It’s just f***ing mean. A more mentally together Chris Farley wouldn’t have done it, but Chris wanted so much to be liked.”

It’s one of the biggest fan-favorite sketches in the show’s history

Swayze and Farley’s “Chippendales Audition” sketch on Saturday Night Live didn’t play well with cast members, but the same wasn’t true with audiences. In fact, it’s a fan-favorite that continues to rank as one of their favorite sketches ever on the show.

One of the most upvoted comments on the YouTube video reads that Swayze and Farley “will live forever because of this skit. Pure comedy gold.” Others praised Farley’s confidence in dancing alongside Swayze, calling them both “legends.” Additionally, it earned big laughs from users, some referring to it as “the greatest skit SNL has ever done.”