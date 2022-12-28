Pattie Boyd: ‘If I Could Have One Last Conversation With Anyone It Would Be George Harrison’

George Harrison‘s first wife, Pattie Boyd, reflected on her life as a Beatles wife in a new interview upon publication of her book, Pattie Boyd: My Life in Pictures. She discussed George’s impact on her life and revealed he would be the person she would love to have one last conversation with.

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison | Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison met on the set of the film ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

At 19 years old, Boyd was sent by her modeling agency to Paddington Station on Mar. 2, 1964, for a small part in The Beatles’ first film, A Hard Day’s Night. She met John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, whom Boyd said “was the best-looking man I had ever seen,” according to Far Out Magazine.

Harrison appeared to be equally as smitten with Boyd, for as filming ended for the day, Harrison asked the young model, “will you marry me?” When she didn’t respond, he continued: “Well, if you won’t marry me, will you have dinner with me tonight?”

Boyd had a boyfriend, so she declined. However, after breaking it off with photographer Eric Swayne, she was asked to take care of her final obligations for the film, where she met the guitarist again. Harrison reiterated his dinner offer, and Boyd accepted. From that moment on, they were inseparable and tied the knot on Jan. 21, 1966.

Pattie Boyd’s affection for George Harrison continues 21 years after his death

In an interview for Big Issue, Pattie spoke of her lingering love for George, even after their marriage ended in 1974. She remained friends with her first husband and his wife, Olivia, throughout the remainder of George’s life.

“If I could have one last conversation with anyone, it would be with George,” Pattie revealed. “He died in 2001, and every so often in my life, something will happen, and I’ll think, George is the only one I can talk to about this. George will know the answer to this.”

The photographer admitted she and George were “such good friends” and “only he would understand so much of what I’m thinking about or remembering because we experienced such a thick amount of life together.”

She discussed their last conversation ahead of George’s passing

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison | Getty Images/Bettmann

Pattie shared a story with Big Issue about the last time she saw her first real love. They didn’t discuss his illness.

“Before he died, he came to visit me. He was very ill, but we didn’t talk about [him dying]. I think he came to see me, catch up, and see where I live. He brought me a few little gifts, and we had tea and listened to some music. And when he left, I thought, I’ll never see him again.”

George died after battling lung cancer. He died on Nov. 29, 2001, at the age of 58. His wife, Olivia Harrison, and son Dhani were with him.

”He left this world as he lived in it, conscious of God, fearless of death, and at peace, surrounded by family and friends,” the Harrison family said in a statement by The Los Angeles Times. “He often said, Everything else can wait, but the search for God cannot wait, and love one another.”