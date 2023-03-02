Paul McCartney disagrees with fans who think a London Town track sounds “Lennon-esque.” The singer-songwriter wasn’t consciously trying to sound like his former bandmate and fellow Beatle, John Lennon.

Paul McCartney | Colin McConnell/Getty Images

Paul McCartney said a ‘London Town’ track can have a couple of different meanings

In The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul spoke about Wings’ London Town track, “I’m Carrying.” He explained that “carrying” could be taken in many different ways. For instance, he said he still carries some hefty psychological baggage from being in The Beatles.

Paul wrote, “People say, ‘What does this song mean?’ and I say, ‘Well, it’s up to you.’ It can mean a million things. What am I carrying here? I kind of make it clear that it’s packages. So I’m like Dapper Dan, with my carnation hidden by the packages. I’m bringing presents for you, I’m carrying something for you, but also, when a woman is having a baby, she’s carrying.”

Paul said another meaning might have “a little traction.” The singer-songwriter won’t rule out the idea of one person ‘carrying’ a band with the others riding on the coattails. However, he’s not completely sure about it. Meanwhile, Paul confirmed a couple of other meanings rule themselves out, including carrying a gun and drugs.

“I’m just playing with the word ‘carrying,'” Paul wrote. “It’s a very ambiguous little song, but that was the sort of freedom of Wings, to do something a little bit ambiguous.”

Paul disagrees with the fans who think the ‘London Town’ track sounds ‘Lennon-esque’

For the most part, Paul doesn’t mind how fans interpret the London Town track or any of his other songs. However, he will always deny certain theories, including another about “I’m Carrying.”

Paul wrote that some people have suggested the tune sounds “Lennon-esque.” Meaning it sounds like a song by Paul’s former bandmate and fellow Beatle, John Lennon.

“I’d admit to it if it were, but to me it sounds more McCartney-esque: just the little voice,” Paul wrote. “I couldn’t imagine John doing quite such a little voice. But you know, if it’s seen as Lennon-esque, that’s no great problem. We did learn how to write songs together, after all.”

It’s easy to think Paul’s “little voice” sounds like John’s softer singing. However, another person inspired Paul’s voice.

The singer-songwriter gets his ‘little voice’ from Fred Astaire

When Paul does his “little voice,” like on the London Town track “I’m Carrying,” he’s not trying to imitate John Lennon. He’s pretending to be Hollywood legend Fred Astaire, whom he has admired greatly.

In The Lyrics, Paul revealed that sometimes when he’s singing, he pretends to be Astaire to get that “little voice.” He explained, “It helps me reach a very particular place. Sometimes I’ll be Fats Waller, and that helps me reach a place too.”

If Paul had to choose anyone, he’d be very happy to be considered a channeller of Nat King Cole, Waller, or Astaire. “I don’t think there’s any denying the idea of being a medium,” he added. “I definitely dreamt ‘Yesterday,’ so I’m sure I’ve channelled many other songs.”

Fans will always have their opinions about Paul’s songs. However, in the case of “I’m Carrying,” many might have read a little too much into it.